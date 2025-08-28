Here's how you can help those affected by the Annunciation shooting
Minnesotans are looking to answer the call for help following Wednesday's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.
In an update late Thursday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said a total of 20 people were shot on Wednesday, and two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Out of the 18 other people who were shot, 15 were children, and 3 adult parishioners in their 80s were hurt. As of Thursday morning, three kids were still hospitalized.
Ten people — eight kids and two adults — out of the 20 who were shot were sent to Hennepin Healthcare, a Level 1 Trauma Center. This was the second mass casualty incident the hospital handled within 24 hours. Earlier in the week, one person was killed and six others were hurt in a south Minneapolis shooting.
Events and efforts are underway to help victims, their families and healthcare workers. If you know of an event or an effort that isn't listed below, please send information to tips@wcco.com.
Annunciation Shooting Victims and Families
- Donate blood: Memorial Blood Centers has declared a blood emergency and says there is an urgent need for donors. The state's blood supply is now below a two-day inventory, and the level needed to support hospital and patient needs is seven days. If you're eligible to do so, you can donate at a center or find a blood drive, all of which can be found online.
- Community members can send money directly to families affected by the shooting through a text-to-donate line. The Minneapolis Foundation says it will work with the Annunciation community to equitably distribute money donated to the affected families. If you'd like to donate, you can text ACF1 to 41444.
- The Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota has created the Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund, which will provide monetary help to the Church of the Annunciation. Not only will the money help those affected by the shooting, but it will also help with the needs of both the church and school. You can donate by using multiple methods. As of this publishing, the foundation says $200,000 has been gifted.
- The Uvalde Foundation for Kids has launched a donation effort to help family members of the two children who died Wednesday. All funds raised, according to the group, will help with burial, memorial and general expenses for the families.
- Mac's Fish and Chips is raising money for Annunciation's September fundraiser after offering free meals and drinks to the community on Wednesday.
- An interfaith service will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Hennepin Healthcare Workers
- You can send an encouraging message to the hospital's care team.
- Donate a Care Cart to the Hennepin Healthcare team. Carts will include refreshments, which are rotated between inpatient hospital units, EMS and the emergency department.
- Contribute to the hospital's wish list, which will allow Child Life specialists to make sure kids have games, movies, puzzles, art supplies and more for patients.
- Donate to Hennepin Healthcare's Annual Fund, which supports Care Carts, Child Life, Children's Literacy, Emergency Clothing Closet, Family Lodging, Food support, Social Services for patient support with transportation, medical equipment, co-pays and more.