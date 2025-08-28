Here's how you can help those affected by the Annunciation shooting

How to help in aftermath of Minneapolis school shooting tragedy

Minnesotans are looking to answer the call for help following Wednesday's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis.

In an update late Thursday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said a total of 20 people were shot on Wednesday, and two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Out of the 18 other people who were shot, 15 were children, and 3 adult parishioners in their 80s were hurt. As of Thursday morning, three kids were still hospitalized.

Ten people — eight kids and two adults — out of the 20 who were shot were sent to Hennepin Healthcare, a Level 1 Trauma Center. This was the second mass casualty incident the hospital handled within 24 hours. Earlier in the week, one person was killed and six others were hurt in a south Minneapolis shooting.

Events and efforts are underway to help victims, their families and healthcare workers. If you know of an event or an effort that isn't listed below, please send information to tips@wcco.com.

Annunciation Shooting Victims and Families

Hennepin Healthcare Workers