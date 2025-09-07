Girl released from hospital after suffering traumatic brain injury in Annunciation shooting

A girl injured in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church during school Mass last month has been released from the hospital, her family announced Sunday.

Lydia Kaiser was hurt while protecting a younger student and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.

"After more than a week of thousands of prayers, surgery and constant care from extraordinary medical staff, Lydia returned yesterday afternoon," the Kaisers said in a statement. "She is strong and in good spirits. She has one more surgery later this month. Please continue to keep her in your prayers."

Lydia Kaiser's family said she sustained a traumatic brain injury and had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her brain. She also had a decompressive hemicraniectomy, a surgery that alleviates high pressure in the brain.

Harry Kaiser, Lydia's father, is Annunciation Catholic School's gym teacher. The fundraiser for the family said that, during the shooting, he helped secure the room and was with the children until they were reunited with their families.

Lydia Kaiser GoFundMe

Lydia Kaiser's parents met with Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday, one week after the shooting. After the visit, the Kaisers issued a call to action, encouraging Vance to do more on gun reform.

"Thoughts and prayers haven't been enough. Many policies have been dismissed without even being studied or tried. It's so complicated. I don't claim to have the answers, but we have to commit to looking," Harry Kaiser said in his letter to Vance. "One law, one executive order, one policy. You can call it the 'Annunciation Bill.' Then I'll be able to look Lydia and Sophia and all my students in the eye and say I tried."

Of the 18 children injured in the Aug. 27 shooting, only one remains hospitalized as of Sunday. Twelve-year-old Sophia Forchas is still in critical condition as a bullet remains lodged in her brain and there are no plans to remove it due to its placement.

Dr. Walt Galicich, a neurosurgeon with Hennepin Healthcare, said in a news conference on Friday that while Forchas is critical, her condition was "trending in the right direction."

"There's a chance that she may be the third fatality of this event, but the door has been opened a little bit, and there's some rays of hope shining through," Galicich said.

Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the shooting. Along with the 18 children, three adults in their 80s were injured.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 4, 2025.

