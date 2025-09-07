Loved ones of Fletcher Merkel, killed in Annunciation shooting, honor him at funeral

Family and loved ones of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel gathered at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on Sunday to celebrate his life.

Merkel was one of two children killed in the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on Aug. 27.

His family says they want him remembered as a boy with sparkling blue eyes and an infectious smile.

"You can grieve and give thanks, express loss and joy," Pastor David J. Lose with Mt. Olivet Lutheran Chuch said. "We will remember Fletcher for the boy that he was and the joy and love he shared so freely."

Speakers remembered who Merkel was, his prayers, his hopes and his dreams. They told stories about his athleticism and all the friends he had made in his 8 years. He loved fishing and football, and dreamed of playing in the NFL one day.

Fletcher Merkel WCCO

"His gift to all of us was the chance to know him and love him," Erin Shermak, Merkel's aunt, said.

Loved ones say his story will be marked by a legacy only Merkel could leave behind.

"How will you keep Fletcher's legacy alive in your life?" Will Sharpe, who spoke at the gathering, said. "How will it continue through yours? Fletcher, we love and miss you, and may your story live on through all of us."

Organizers said over 1,400 people attended the gathering, many in bright-colored clothing to honor a boy who found joy in giving to others.

Instead of flowers, people are asked to contribute to the fund in his memory through a GoFundMe.

Loved ones will gather to remember 10-year-old Harper Moyski on Sept. 14. She also died in the shooting. Moyski's family said that anyone who loved her is welcome to come together in her memory at the Lake Harriet Bandshell at noon.