Father, surgeon of girl injured in Annunciation shooting to share update on her condition

The father and surgeon of 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, one of the 18 children injured in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, are set to give an update on her condition on Friday afternoon.

According to an online fundraiser organized by her family, Forchas was in critical condition after she was shot during a Mass packed with young students on Aug. 27.

Sophia Forchas' father, Tom Forchas, and neurosurgeon Dr. Walt Galicich are scheduled to discuss her condition at 1:15 p.m. at Hennepin Healthcare. The hospital's interim CEO, Dr. Tom Klemond, will also be at the news conference. You can watch it on CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV, on Roku TV, the CBS News app or in the video player above.

Her mother is a pediatric critical care nurse at Hennepin Healthcare. She rushed to work to help the victims in the attack "before knowing it was her children's school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured," according to the fundraiser.

"Sophia was born and raised in our St. Mary's parish, immersed in the life of the Church together with her extended family of several generations who are devoted members of our congregation," Father Timothy Sas of St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis said in a statement on Aug. 28.

Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed in the shooting. Along with the 18 children, three adults in their 80s were injured.

