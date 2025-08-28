Mom of Minneapolis school shooting victim was working in ICU when injured daughter arrived

One of the young victims of Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school remains in critical condition Thursday, at the same hospital where her mother works as a pediatric critical care nurse.

According to a GoFundMe page — which has raised more than $117,000 within 24 hours — 12-year-old Sophia Forchas was in her first week as a seventh grade student at Annunciation Catholic School in southwest Minneapolis when the attack occurred during a Mass marking the first week of school at the adjoining Annunciation Catholic Church.

Nineteen people were shot, 16 of whom are children. Two of the victims, ages 8 and 10, died from their injuries. Three of the victims are parishioners in their 80s. All are expected to survive, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Forchas' own mother rushed to work on Wednesday morning at Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis to help with the influx of victims, "before knowing it was her children's school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured," the GoFundMe page states.

Sophia Forchas GoFundMe

Forchas' younger brother was also present during the attack but was not injured.

"Though he was physically unharmed, the trauma of witnessing such a terrifying event — and knowing his sister was critically injured — is something no child should ever experience," the GoFundMe page states.

Forchas underwent emergency surgery and is still recovering in the ICU.

"Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone," the GoFundMe page states.

Father Timothy Sas of St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis also released a statement about the Forchas family, who are parishioners.

"Sophia was born and raised in our St. Mary's parish, immersed in the life of the Church together with her extended family of several generations who are devoted members of our congregation," Sas wrote. "Sophia's family and I are truly thankful for the immediate embrace of prayers coming from literally all parts of the world."

Sas said the public is invited to St. Mary's on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a special prayer service for Forchas and "all the victims and all the children and staff of Annunciation Catholic School."