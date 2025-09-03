Funeral set for 8-year-old Annunciation shooting victim Fletcher Merkel

The funeral for Fletcher Merkel, one of the two young students killed last week in the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, is set for this weekend at nearby Mount Olivet Lutheran Church.

He and 10-year-old Harper Moyski died during the attack, and 21 others — mostly children — were injured.

Merkel is being remembered for his sparkling blue eyes and infectious smile. His obituary shares his love of sports, animals and building Lego cities with his siblings.

He loved fishing with his father, and was looking forward to going to his first Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field this fall, with dreams of being an NFL player one day.

Merkel's visitation will start Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral at 4 p.m. It will be open to the public and livestreamed on Mount Olivet's website. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors in his memory.

Fletcher Merkel Merkel Family

The announcement of Merkel's funeral came on the same day Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usah, visited Minneapolis to pay their respects to the Annunciation community, and meet some of the victims and their families.

Before the Vances departed Minnesota on Air Force Two, the vice president shared a message to the news media.

"We should talk more about these kids. We should talk less about this shooter. We should talk less about the crazy person who took these children from us," JD Vance said. "We should talk about these kids, their hopes and their dreams, and the fact that they had a full life ahead of them that was cut short."

Also on Wednesday, two of the survivors underwent surgery. The family of Weston Halsne, 10, said a procedure to remove a bullet fragment in his neck went well, and he's expected to make a full physical recovery. They also thanked the community for all the prayers and outpouring of support. Just hours after the shooting, Halsne told WCCO how his friend, Victor, saved his life by acting as a human shield.

Sophia Forchas, 12, was also scheduled for another surgery. She is still in critical condition as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Another child, whose condition is unknown, is also continuing treatment at Children's Minnesota.

Details of Moyski's funeral have not yet been announced. Click here to find ways to support the victims and their families.