Father of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, killed in Annunciation shootings, asks on family's behalf for empathy

The family of one of the victims shot early Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in southwest Minneapolis spoke out for the first time Thursday afternoon.

The father of one of the two children killed in the massacre identified the victim as 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel.

A photo of Fletcher Merkel, who was fatally shot at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. The Merkel Family

Another child, 10, was also killed during the shooting. Another 18 people were hurt, including 15 fellow Annunciation students between the ages of 6 and 15. Three adults, all in their 80s, were also shot. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says all of the children are expected to survive; however, at least seven victims were in critical condition when they arrived at a hospital on Wednesday.

Hennepin Healthcare CEO Thomas Klemond described a child who remained in critical condition as "touch and go" on Thursday morning.

Wednesday's shooting prompted responses from lawmakers, advocacy groups and religious leaders across the state, country and world. President Trump and Gov. Tim Walz have ordered all U.S. and Minnesota state flags to fly at half-mast for at least through the end of the month to honor the shooting victims.

Vigils were held across the Twin Cities metro for the victims, and a moment of silence was held ahead of the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Wednesday night. Efforts and events are underway to help those affected by the shooting.