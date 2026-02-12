Minnesota officials react as feds announce ICE surge is ending
President Trump's border czar announced Thursday that the surge of federal agents in Minnesota will soon end.
Tom Homan said a drawdown of immigration officers will occur over the next week. He cited the number of arrests and a reduced need for feds to respond to "agitators" as factors in the conclusion.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to speak Thursday morning about the surge, but in a statement on social media, he said, "The long road to recovery starts now." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, "This operation has been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses, and now it's time for a great comeback."
Here are the latest developments in Operation Metro Surge:
- An immigration rights attorney who visited the Bishop Henry Whipple Building, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds detainees, wrote in a court filing that people held there face barriers to legal help, piles of trash in their cells and more.
- A website crowdfunded and run by more than 100 volunteers is tracking federal activity across the state and country.
- A Minnesota group that trains legal observers and documents ICE tactics says that "things are not getting better," even after Homan took over the operation and announced a partial drawback.
- Mr. Trump claimed the federal surge has led to reduced crime in Minnesota, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara disputed the correlation.
Read the latest updates below.
St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her signs ordinance requiring feds to wear ID
St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her on Thursday signed a City Council ordinance requiring federal law enforcement to wear identification on their uniforms while in the city.
The ID must include the name of their agency and their name or badge number.
Her also responded to Homan's announcement.
"Any announcement of a drawdown or end to Operation Metro Surge must be followed by real action. Last week, we were told ICE would be reducing its presence in Minnesota. Yet yesterday, we witnessed a reckless high-speed chase in a densely populated, heavily visited part of our city—one that, thankfully, did not end in something far worse.
"Regardless of any announced drawdown, we will continue moving forward with our work: setting clear expectations and demanding better for our residents. That's why today I signed a new ordinance for greater transparency from federal law enforcement.
"Federal law enforcement officers have too often used generic 'police' uniforms to obscure their identities and avoid being clearly identified by the agencies they represent. This practice has created confusion, eroded trust, and strained relationships between our community and local law enforcement.
"With this new ordinance, we are establishing clear rules of engagement and insisting on greater transparency from federal authorities. Our residents deserve to know who is operating in their city simply by looking at them. Transparency is essential to accountability—and accountability is essential to protecting the rights and safety of our community."
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ICE withdrawal "just the beginning"
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is running for governor of Minnesota, reacted to Homan's announcement:
"Minnesotans stood together, stared down ICE, and never blinked. Our state has shown the world how to protect our democracy and take care of our neighbors. ICE withdrawing from Minnesota is just the beginning. We need accountability for the lives lost and the extraordinary abuses of power at the hands of ICE agents, and we must see a complete overhaul of the agency."
Walz "cautiously optimistic" about drawdown
In a news conference about the state's economic recovery from Operation Metro Surge, Walz said he is "cautiously optimistic" about the announcement of its conclusion.
Walz said Operation Metro Surge — which at its peak saw 3,000 federal agents across Minnesota and has led to over 4,000 arrests — was "an unprecedented federal invasion in all aspects of life" and "unlike anything we've witnessed."
"And through that entire time, the dignity, the compassion, the love, the care and the absolute determination to do what is right never wavered amongst Minnesotans," Walz said. "I think it's probably safe to say the rest of the country will be forever grateful because we showed what it means to stand up for what's right."
Rep. Tom Emmer: "Job well done, Tom Homan."
Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer credited Homan and Mr. Trump for the announced end to the surge.
"Job well done, Tom Homan. Local law enforcement is now cooperating with federal law enforcement in Tim Walz's Minnesota, thanks to President Trump's leadership. We are hopeful that this partnership will continue—without local or state interference—to ensure the worst of the worst are being removed from our communities."
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan: "I won't believe it until they're actually gone."
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is running for Senate, also issued a statement Thursday morning.
"I'm relieved that this violent paramilitary force will be removed from our streets, but I won't believe it until they're actually gone. Minnesotans stood together against this chaos and cruelty. We never gave up on our neighbors.
"But I will never — EVER — forget nor forgive the fear, violence, and chaos the federal government has laid on our doorstep. ICE has killed two Minnesotans, Renee Good and Alex Pretti. and harmed so many more. Our children, like little Liam and Chloe have been targeted and traumatized. I will never forget the terrified looks on their faces. Our schools, our small businesses, and our churches have been targeted, closed, and harmed forever.
"This is the first step in many to truly get justice for Minnesota. We must rip apart this agency that operates outside the law. The government must restore and repair what's been broken. Minnesotans deserve justice and accountability, and I won't stop until we get it."
Full statements from Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
Walz's initial response to Homan's announcement:
"The long road to recovery starts now.
"The impact on our economy, our schools, and people's lives won't be reversed overnight. That work starts today."
Frey's statement:
"They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbors and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation. These patriots of Minneapolis are showing that it's not just about resistance — standing with our neighbors is deeply American.
"This operation has been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses, and now it's time for a great comeback. We will show the same commitment to our immigrant residents and endurance in this reopening, and I'm hopeful the whole country will stand with us as we move forward together."