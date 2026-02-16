How to watch: Minnesota DFL lawmakers to call on GOP to stand against federal immigration actions

Some Democratic Minnesota lawmakers will gather at the State Capitol on Presidents Day to urge their Republican colleagues to stand against what they call President Trump's "abuse of power."

How to watch:

What: Minnesota DFL lawmakers call on GOP to stand against President Trump's "abuse of power"

Minnesota DFL lawmakers call on GOP to stand against President Trump's "abuse of power" Who: Sen. Erin Maye Quade, Rep. Leigh Finke and others

Sen. Erin Maye Quade, Rep. Leigh Finke and others When: 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 16.

10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 16. How to watch: In the video player above, and streamed in full on YouTube.

According to organizers, DFL Party members will be joined by some Minnesotans who "have been harmed" by the actions of federal immigration officers during Operation Metro Surge, including some Republican constituents.

This event comes one day after White House border czar Tom Homan announced on CBS News' "Meet the Press" that around 1,000 immigration officers have left Minnesota since he announced the operation's end last week. He also said several hundred more are expected to leave in the coming days.

This story will be updated.