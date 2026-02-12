How to watch: Gov. Tim Walz to announce budget proposal for businesses impacted by Operation Metro Surge

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will propose a budget package on Thursday morning in an effort to support small businesses that have been impacted by the federal law enforcement presence in the state, as Border czar Tom Homan announced the immigration enforcement surge is concluding.

Last week, several Twin Cities small businesses said Operation Metro Surge has cost them millions of dollars in revenue. Minneapolis' Lake Street corridor alone is down $46 million in revenue between December 2025 and January 2026, according to city officials.

How to watch

What: Walz to announce a federal package to support Minnesota businesses impacted by ICE

Walz to announce a federal package to support Minnesota businesses impacted by ICE Who: Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Matt Varilek, and other business owners

Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Matt Varilek, and other business owners When: 9:45 a.m. Thursday

9:45 a.m. Thursday How to watch: You can watch live in the player above, or on YouTube.

At its peak, Operation Metro Surge saw as many as 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota, as officers arrested around 4,000 people. Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday that a "significant drawdown" is already underway, and federal agents would leave the state next week with the exception of security teams.

Business leaders have said that even after federal immigration officers leave, the recovery would take months.

This story will be updated.