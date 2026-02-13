Minneapolis faces $203M "in impact" from Operation Metro Surge; nonprofit

Officials in Minneapolis say the city has experienced at least $203.1 million "in impact" as a result of federal immigration enforcement activity.

Mayor Jacob Frey and other city officials in a news conference on Friday discussed the economic impact they say Operation Metro Surge had on residents, communities and operations last month.

According to city data, local businesses and restaurants lost $81 million as a result of the operation, workers afraid to leave home and go to work lost $47 million in wages and hotels lost $4.7 in revenue from cancellations extending through the summer.

The data also shows 76,200 people experienced food insecurity because of the operation, 8,713 school-aged children needed food services and there was a 50% reduction in client contact reported by mental health services providers.

"This preliminary assessment is by no means exhaustive, and these totals are almost certainly undercounts," Rachel Sayre, City of Minneapolis Emergency Management director, said. "The impacts we are seeing as a city will be felt for decades, even generations to come. We need significant funding assistance to meet the urgent needs of our community."

Frey said people around the country have asked how they can help Minneapolis.

"The answer is, upon this Operation Metro Surge ending, come to Minneapolis. Support these local entrepreneurs. Support these immigrant-owned businesses that have added so greatly to the fabric of our communities and the fabric of these corridors," he said.

Frey asked the federal government to provide financial assistance to help city operations, residents and small businesses. He also called on state officials to partner with the city "in securing resources, expediting relief and ensuring we have the tools that are necessary to recover quickly."