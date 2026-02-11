Federal pursuit ends in crash that injures 1 in St. Paul, police say

St. Paul police say someone was hurt in a crash while federal immigration agents pursued them Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Western and Selby avenues just before 9:40 a.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

"The preliminary information we received was that federal agents were pursuing a person in a vehicle when the vehicle crashed," the department said.

Viewer submission

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The department did not say what federal agency was in pursuit, but directed additional questions to Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her blamed ICE for the crash and called the agency's actions "reckless."

"The incident today at Selby and Western underscores the fact that ICE is still present, causing chaos, and putting residents at risk in Saint Paul," Her said, adding that "Operation Metro Surge needs to end immediately."

Her said multiple bystanders' cars were damaged in the crash.

Video from the scene showed someone being put in the back of an ambulance and at least three vehicles involved in the crash.

A crowd gathered at the scene following the crash.

WCCO has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE for comment.

This story will be updated.