Man detained after being shot in the leg by ICE in north Minneapolis is granted conditional release

Two men detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement appeared in federal court hearings Wednesday, including the Venezuelan national who was shot in the leg by ICE agents last week in north Minneapolis.

The shooting last Wednesday led to a tense standoff between protesters and federal agents at the scene, near North Sixth Street and North 24th Avenue. Less than an hour before the shooting, Walz gave a rare primetime address in which he called on Mr. Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "end this occupation" of federal immigration enforcement agents.

The Department of Homeland Security says multiple people were attacking the agents with shovels and brooms, and that's why they shot. But in federal court in St. Paul, a different story about what happened that night came forth, one that began with an ICE officer scanning the plates on Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna's car.

He testified he was driving for DoorDash at the time.

The ICE officer says the plates came back to another person who the officer believed was in the country illegally. That's when a chase began. It's also when Aljorna called Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who told him to come to his apartment in north Minneapolis.

That's where the officer says the chase stopped.

Aljorna then ran from the car. That's when he says the officer chased him and the two struggled on the ground. Sosa-Celis says he pulled Aljorna away from the officer and they ran to the house. As they tried to shut the door, they say the officer fired at them from about 10 feet away. Sosa-Celis was hit in the leg.

The officer claimed that, during the struggle, he was being hit by shovels and brooms.

In court Wednesday, the FBI agent who testified about that night says many people were interviewed and no one was able to corroborate the officer's story that he was hit while on the ground.

Both Aljorna and Sosa-Celis were granted conditional release, but the decision has been stayed until noon Thursday. They do have ICE detainers, so it's likely they will end up in ICE custody again.