Waseca County sound off on Minnesota ICE activity and protests

Last week, WCCO traveled west to Meeker County, Minnesota, to see how people feel about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and protests.

On Monday, we went south to Waseca County to see how people there feel about the surge of federal agents in Minnesota.

"I support ICE 100%. I mean, people are entitled to their opinion. I think some of the protests are going a little too far," said resident Traci Edward.

Monday morning in downtown Waseca yields both long-time residents and occasional out-of-towners.

"I think it's awful what the anti-ICE people are doing. Let them do their job," said Roxanne Leigh, of New Richland.

Leigh's husband Kevin said he used to live in south Minneapolis, but moved after George Floyd was killed and the rioting that followed. He said the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are tragic, but he still supports immigration enforcement and doesn't believe it's a problem in other states.

"ICE is acting all over the country. They're working everywhere. You don't hear about them anywhere except these Democrat-run towns," Kevin Leigh said.

In 2024, President Trump won Waseca County by 12% of the vote — but not everybody approves of ICE activity in Minnesota.

"I think it's terrible. I think it's terrible," said CJ Johnson, of Waseca.

Johnson said ICE operations need to end so the Twin Cities, and even that state as a whole, can get back to normal. He said he supports peaceful protesters.

"I think they got a fair point of view, because there's been a lot of people that's been here for like decades, and you just coming and take them away from they home. That's not right," said Johnson.

Waseca resident Casey Schmidt said he can see both sides, but supports federal agents arresting illegal immigrants who have committed serious crimes.

"If you've committed like a pretty bad felony, especially something with children, then you should be arrested," Schmidt said. "I don't understand why they're protesting someone bad. I assume we would maybe want to put that person in prison."

According to the latest CBS News poll, 61% of Americans believe ICE is too tough when detaining and arresting people.

Eighty-two percent of Republicans believe protests against ICE have gone too far, as opposed to 10% of Democrats.