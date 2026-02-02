ICE raids, protests at top of mind ahead of Minnesota party caucuses

Party caucuses kick off the mid-term election season on Tuesday and party leaders on both sides are worried U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and protests could cause disruptions.

On Monday, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth kicked off a statewide tour to rally support ahead of Tuesday's caucuses.

Demuth, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and businessman Kendall Qualls are the three leading GOP candidates, according to straw polls.

GOP Party Chair Alex Plechash is worried about anti-ICE protests, but the main focus for Republicans will be fraud.

"On our side, we've had a lot of energy and interest because of all the fraud that's been uncovered, and that also is leading into our caucus turnout," Demuth said.

The DFL is worried turnout may be suppressed because of ICE fears. The party has put out an ICE response plan.

At the caucuses, there will be 6,500 trained constitutional volunteers to document ICE activity. There will also be attorneys, a legal hotline, translators and security.

"I'm very angry that Donald Trump is making it so that people are afraid to leave their homes and they cannot participate," DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom said. "They literally are afraid that if they come to precinct caucus caucuses, they could be disappeared by ICE agents."

Both parties will hold straw polls for governor. The DFL governor's race features Sen. Amy Klobuchar and one little-known challenger, Christopher Seymore. But all eyes will be on the GOP poll, where there are 13 candidates

Republican analysts say the winner gets a big boost. Those who do poorly often drop out.

"You get endorsements, you get more money, and more money means that your campaign can go on," Amy Frederiksen said.

For both parties, it's the beginning of the long selection process for delegates and the party endorsement at the May conventions.

There is also a possible party primary in August.

Neither party will hold a straw poll for the U.S. Senate race.