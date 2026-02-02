South Minneapolis residents create roadblock, defining it as safety method against ICE

Neighbors created their own method of public safety against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a show of resistance in south Minneapolis.

A grassroots response to immigration enforcement that residents say is hurting their communities.

In the middle of the road at 32nd Street & Cedar Ave, a makeshift roadblock turned the intersection into a roundabout.

Several people occupy a roadblock in south Minneapolis on Jan. 2, 2026. WCCO

Cars slowed as drivers noticed. Some honked, others asked questions and a man brought food for the people standing watch.

Wade Haynes has been standing outside twice a day to make sure children get on and off the bus and to keep his community safe.

Haynes said he felt safe having his neighbors keep watch for unfamiliar cars.

"I was like, 'Wow, we got folks out there taking care of us, looking out for us.' It's good," he said.

The approach to managing traffic was short-lived as the Minneapolis Public Works and police cleared debris and homemade roadblocks.

A city spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, "Given the high-traffic and high-speed block of roadways on Cedar Ave., the City cleared the streets to ensure public safety for the neighborhoods and emergency vehicles."

Still, residents like Kelly Piatt say the roadblock was necessary. She said people who barely knew each other began to share responsibility for their neighborhood.

"We need to keep our neighbors safe. We will be doing this again," Piatt said