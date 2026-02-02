Protests planned at Target headquarters as new CEO starts first day

Protesters on Monday are planning to rally outside of Target's headquarters in Minneapolis as the company's new CEO starts his first day.

Organizers say they want CEO Michael Fiddelke and Target to call for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to leave Minnesota.

The rally will take place just 36 hours after protesters filled 23 Target stores across the Twin Cities.

"Small businesses closed on the 23rd in solidarity with a general strike, Target stayed open. Target's allowed ICE to use its parking lots. And if you go to any business in our neighborhood, they will have signs up very clearly saying that ICE is not welcome here," said Chris Gray, who was protesting over the weekend. "It's a question of will, and they don't have the will to do it so we're going to help with that."

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Target does not have cooperative agreements with ICE or any other immigration enforcement agency.

Last week, Fiddelke joined 60 other CEOs of Minnesota-based companies calling for "an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions."

Monday's rally starts at 8 a.m.