ICE has arrested four children in same Minnesota school district

School district officials in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, say their sense of security is shaken and their hearts shattered after four students from the district have recently been taken by officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Columbia Heights Public School District says two children were taken on Tuesday, including a 17-year-old boy on his way to school. He was removed from his car and taken away.

Then in the afternoon, 5-year-old Liam Ramos was taken with his father while in their driveway after just arriving home from his preschool classroom. School officials say the child was used as bait to knock on the door and ask to be let in, letting officers see if anyone else was home.

"Why detain a 5-year-old? You can't tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal," said superintendent Zena Stenvik.

Two weeks ago, a 10-year-old student in fourth grade was taken by ICE agents on her way to elementary school with her mother. During the arrest, the child called her father on the phone to tell her that ICE agents were bringing her to school. The father then came to the school to find out both his daughter and wife had been taken.

School officials say both children and their parents are being held in a detention center in Texas. They say Liam Ramos' family is following U.S. legal parameters and has an active asylum case with no order of deportation.

The school also said they don't know what happened. They want the public to get involved as this is happening to students all across the state of Minnesota.

"We are asking to please reach out to your congressional representative to ask for an immediate and peaceful resolution to this occupation," Stenvik said. "Please help us and other schools to again be a safe place where all belong and all succeed."

The district also has an immigration lawyer to help figure out how to get the students back to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, district officials say ICE continues to hang out around their schools — keeping kids, parents and staff on edge.