South Florida flooding live updates: Schools closed, roads flooded as more heavy rain threatens Miami-Dade, Broward
Heavy rain has triggered widespread flooding across South Florida, closing Broward schools, stranding drivers and disrupting airport and hospital operations as more storms threaten the region Wednesday.
- Schools closed: Broward County Public Schools canceled classes and all district activities Wednesday because of widespread flooding.
- Roads flooded: Several inches of rain fell in parts of Broward, leaving drivers stranded and flooding major roads, including I-95 and Florida's Turnpike.
- Major disruptions: Flooding prompted a temporary ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, suspended visitation at Memorial Regional Hospital and caused a synagogue roof to collapse in Hollywood.
- More rain ahead: A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, with additional heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected Wednesday.
Fort Lauderdale deploys emergency crews, offers free parking as flooding worsens
Fort Lauderdale crews are working around the clock to combat widespread flooding, deploying emergency pumps, vacuum trucks and high-water rescue vehicles as another 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected Wednesday.
City officials said the full fleet of vacuum trucks has been deployed, emergency contractors have been brought in and portable pumps are being used to drain flooded areas. Meanwhile, the city's wastewater system is experiencing significant strain from the heavy rainfall.
With more rain expected through Thursday, officials warned that additional downpours could trigger flash flooding, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods where the ground is already saturated.
The city is also offering free parking for residents who want to move their vehicles to higher ground. Residents can park on the second floor or higher of the Riverwalk Center Garage, located at 150 SE 2nd St., at no charge through 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
Officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay out of floodwaters and drive slowly on passable roads to prevent pushing water into nearby homes and businesses.
Residents can report impassable roads by calling 954-828-8000 or using the FixItFTL app.
Jewish Federation mobilizes to help after synagogue roof collapse
The Jewish Federation of Broward County is coordinating relief efforts following widespread flooding across the county, including a roof collapse at Temple Sinai in Hollywood.
Audra Berg, the organization's president and CEO, said the federation began contacting community partners early Wednesday to assess damage, address safety concerns and offer assistance.
"We are especially concerned for the Temple Sinai community in Hollywood, where the synagogue's roof collapsed," Berg said. "We spoke with Rabbi Goldenholz early this morning and are grateful that no injuries have been reported."
Berg said the organization will work with synagogue leaders as they assess the damage and determine what assistance is needed.
The federation is also partnering with United Way of Broward County and the Community Foundation of Broward through the Broward Cares initiative to coordinate additional relief efforts as community needs become clearer.
Flooding closes roads near Fort Lauderdale airport
Flooding has prompted road closures near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), affecting some access points to the airport Wednesday.
Officials said the Griffin Road entrance and the east side of Perimeter Road are closed due to flooding.
However, access ramps from Interstate 595 remain open.
Travelers are urged to allow extra time and check road conditions before heading to the airport.
Up to 12 inches of rain floods Davie, closing town facilities
The Town of Davie has closed municipal facilities, parks and trails and suspended community shuttle services Wednesday after receiving up to 12 inches of rain in some areas over the past 24 hours.
Town officials said Town Hall, the Pine Island Multipurpose Center, the Fitness and Aquatics Center and all other municipal facilities are closed. The Blue and Green community bus routes have also been suspended until further notice, while garbage collection may be disrupted by flooded streets.
A resident hotline has been activated at 954-797-1122 to provide updates on closures and town operations.
Davie has also opened a temporary horse refuge at Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, located at 4201 Rodeo Way, for residents whose horse stalls have been affected by flooding.
Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect across southeast Florida, with another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible through Friday and isolated areas potentially receiving 8 to 10 inches.
Dania Beach closes city facilities, suspends bus service amid widespread flooding
The City of Dania Beach has closed municipal facilities, suspended community bus service and canceled recreational activities Wednesday as widespread flooding continues to affect Broward County.
City officials announced that City Hall and community centers are closed to in-person visitors, although residents can still contact city staff by phone or email during regular business hours.
Community bus operations and Memorial Healthcare Community Bus Health Services have been suspended, while recreational programs, activities and all board and committee meetings have been canceled.
Garbage and recycling collection services may also experience delays or disruptions.
City officials said crews have been deployed with pumps, vacuum trucks and safety signage to address flooding in the hardest-hit areas.
Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads, never drive around barricades and stay out of standing or flowing water. Officials also warned that beach conditions remain hazardous as more rain is expected throughout the day.
Fort Lauderdale officials to provide update on flooding, preparations for more rain
Fort Lauderdale officials will hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on widespread flooding and the city's response as more heavy rain threatens South Florida.
Mayor Dean Trantalis, Police Chief Bill Schultz, Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan and Public Works leaders are expected to discuss current flooding conditions, emergency response efforts, resources deployed across the city and preparations for additional rainfall over the next several days.
The briefing will take place at Fort Lauderdale Police Department headquarters.
Officials are also expected to answer questions following the briefing.
CBS News Miami will be streaming the presser live.
Broward declares local state of emergency as major flooding continues
A local state of emergency was declared in Broward County because of the flooding, officials announced Wednesday morning.
The order went into effect at 7 a.m., and normal Broward County government operations were closed, including all Broward County parks and libraries.
As of late Wednesday morning, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades remain open.
"The Broward County Emergency Operations Center was partially activated to Level 2 (virtually)," officials said in a statement. "As conditions vary across the County, Broward County agencies are continuing to monitor the situation.
County officials said Broward County Public Works prepared for the heavy rain by readying pumps and related flood control equipment, and crews were continuing to monitor and respond to roadway conditions.
"Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads, follow posted closures, and use alternative routes when necessary," county officials said. "Never attempt to drive through standing water, as roadway conditions and water depth may be difficult to determine."
When will the heavy rain end in South Florida?
South Florida could begin seeing some relief from the persistent rain later this week, according to the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team.
While scattered thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday, rainfall is expected to become less widespread.
Rain chances will decrease Friday and into the weekend, although isolated showers could still develop Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s over the weekend.
For now, a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening, and residents should remain alert for additional flooding.
Nearly a foot of rain falls in Broward as more storms approach
Parts of Broward County received nearly a foot of rain over the past 24 hours, according to the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team.
Near Plantation, approximately 11.9 inches of rain fell, while Hollywood recorded between 8 and 10 inches. Fort Lauderdale received about 7 inches.
Rainfall totals were lower across Miami-Dade County, but more heavy downpours are expected throughout Wednesday.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding, while a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening.
Wednesday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms, wind gusts of 30 mph or stronger and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Broward County schools closed Wednesday due to widespread flooding
Broward County Public Schools announced that all schools and district offices would remain closed Wednesday, Nov. 18, because of widespread flooding.
The closure also includes before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities and district-sponsored events.
District officials said a decision on whether schools will reopen Thursday will be announced later Wednesday.
Officials urged families to exercise caution as heavy rain continues across South Florida.
Flooding disrupts airport operations, hospital visitation in Broward County
Heavy flooding has disrupted operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday morning because of the weather. The agency indicated there was a medium chance the ground stop could be extended.
It was not immediately clear how many flights had been affected.
Meanwhile, Memorial Regional Hospital temporarily suspended visitation because of flooding affecting portions of the hospital and surrounding roads.
Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Hollywood synagogue
The roof of a synagogue in Hollywood collapsed early Wednesday morning as heavy rain continued to pound Broward County.
According to Hollywood Fire-Rescue, crews responded to Temple Sinai, located at 1400 N. 46th Avenue, following reports of a roof collapse.
Authorities said the collapse was caused by heavy rainfall.
No injuries were reported.
The incident came after several hours of torrential rain that flooded roads, stranded motorists and caused significant disruptions across Broward County.
Flooded highways leave drivers stranded as Broward transit reports delays
Heavy rain left motorists stranded across South Florida Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, prompting emergency rescues and road closures.
Flooding was reported along Interstate 95 ramps in Broward County and on Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood.
In northeast Miami-Dade County, drivers encountered flooded highways and parking lots Tuesday night. At one shopping plaza, gym patrons emerged from their workouts to find vehicles surrounded by water.
Some motorists pushed stranded vehicles out of flooded areas, while others decided to leave their cars overnight.
Despite the widespread flooding, Broward County Transit said bus service remained operational Wednesday, although some routes were experiencing delays and detours.
Passengers were encouraged to check the RideBCT app or call 954-357-8400 for updated route information.