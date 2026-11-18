A Hollywood synagogue that has stood since the 1960s and survived multiple hurricanes suffered extensive damage Wednesday when its roof collapsed during torrential rain, leaving the building unsafe and its congregation facing an uncertain future.

The collapse occurred at Temple Sinai, located at 1400 N. 46th Avenue, as heavy rain and flooding swept through Broward County.

No one was inside the sanctuary when the roof collapsed, and no injuries were reported.

City code enforcement officials deemed the sanctuary unsafe and posted similar notices on the synagogue's school building.

With rain continuing Wednesday afternoon, authorities remained concerned that additional sections of the roof could collapse.

Video shows extensive damage inside Temple Sinai

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the collapse inside the sanctuary, showing portions of the roof and heavy equipment that had been mounted above the building crashing into the interior.

Drone footage also revealed extensive damage to the structure from above.

A synagogue representative described the extraordinary weather conditions that preceded the collapse.

"This rain, it was an extraordinary rain and hail and winds and so forth," the representative said. "And I guess the weight that gathered on the roof was so heavy that it collapsed."

The building had survived hurricanes and decades of South Florida storms before Wednesday's collapse.

The synagogue's rabbi was also affected by the flooding, describing how he became stranded overnight as water rose around his vehicle.

"I got stuck, and all night long I couldn't get my car out," he said, adding that even trucks were unable to reach him because of the high water.

Rabbi rescues Torah that survived the Holocaust

Despite the destruction, the rabbi managed to retrieve one of the congregation's most treasured religious artifacts: a Torah that survived the Holocaust in Europe.

"This Torah survived the worst events of history, and it's in our possession and we cherish it," he said.

The Torah is typically brought out for special occasions, including Holocaust memorial observances.

"That was the one thing I was able to go in and to retrieve immediately," the rabbi said.

Congregation faces uncertain future as buildings deemed unsafe

The roof collapse has left Temple Sinai's congregation facing difficult questions about the future of its sanctuary and school.

"Honestly, I don't know if it's repairable," the rabbi said, citing concerns raised by a city inspector.

Despite the uncertainty, he expressed confidence in the congregation's ability to recover.

"But we have a resilient congregation," he said.

With the Jewish Sabbath beginning Friday evening, synagogue leaders must determine where worship services can be held while the building remains unsafe.

The congregation also faces questions about where children will attend school after code enforcement officials posted unsafe-building notices on the school facility.