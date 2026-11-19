Following a historic round of rainfall that left parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties underwater, the CBS Miami NEXT Weather Team continues to track the potential for additional heavy rain.

A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect this Thursday due to the potential for renewed pockets of flooding, especially in Broward County, where the soil remains oversaturated.

A CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect in South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 19. CBS News Miami

A flood watch remains in effect across South Florida through Thursday evening.

A flood watch remains in effect in South Florida through Thursday evening. CBS News Miami

The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a level 2, a slight risk, of excessive heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

What we are tracking into Thursday morning

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected, with periods of heavy rainfall capable of producing renewed flash flooding. This is not expected to be as widespread or as impactful as storms yesterday.

Our greatest concern is for the communities that have already experienced substantial rainfall, particularly across eastern Broward and northeastern Miami-Dade counties, where saturated ground and standing water leave little room for additional runoff.

This graphic shows the rain reports in South Florida over the past 72 hours. CBS News Miami

Even a relatively modest rainfall could worsen flooding conditions. Should thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same neighborhoods, additional significant flooding is possible.

How much more rain?

An additional 2-4 inches is possible across South Florida through Thursday, with locally higher amounts where persistent bands of storms develop.

If this scenario develops, highly localized and concentrated rainfall maximums may approach 7-10 inches.

This graphic shows how much more rain South Florida could see through Thursday. CBS News Miami

Not every community will experience renewed heavy rain, and additional rainfall totals will vary greatly from one community to the next.

When will conditions improve?

Periods of heavy rain will remain possible through Thursday with scattered storms possible on Friday.

However, a gradual transition toward drier conditions heading into the weekend is expected.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Rain chances should decrease Saturday and Sunday, bringing much-needed relief to flood-affected communities.

Floodwaters will be very slow to recede as ground soil remains fully saturated across South Florida.