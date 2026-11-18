Broward County Public Schools will remain closed Thursday for a second consecutive day as widespread flooding continues to affect school facilities and transportation operations, leaving two bus depots that serve thousands of students inaccessible.

Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn announced the decision Wednesday afternoon, citing ongoing safety concerns after torrential rain dumped nearly a foot of water in parts of Broward County.

"We're making a difficult decision of closing all districts and offices tomorrow," Hepburn said.

The closure includes all district schools and offices as officials assess flooding damage and work to restore normal operations.

"We're going to have to wait for the water to recede and mitigate our issues so we can get back to full operations as soon as possible," Hepburn said.

Flooding leaves school bus depots inaccessible

Hepburn said some of the worst flooding affecting district operations is concentrated in the Davie and Hollywood areas near Nova Southeastern University, where several schools have reported significant water accumulation.

Two school bus depots that serve thousands of students have also become inaccessible because of flooding, including the Central West Depot near Nova High School.

According to district officials, several inches of standing water have made it difficult to access the facilities, creating additional transportation challenges.

Hepburn said school buildings must also be inspected and conditions assessed at individual campuses before students and staff can safely return.

The district is declaring a state of emergency as officials work to address flooding and identify any damage to school properties.

Hepburn said crews will work as quickly as possible to address problems at affected schools and restore operations.

Superintendent apologizes for last-minute school closure Wednesday

The announcement comes after Broward County Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday morning, a decision that drew frustration from parents because of its timing.

Hepburn acknowledged those concerns and apologized for the late notice.

He explained that the district initially planned to keep schools open Wednesday based on weather forecasts available Tuesday. However, the amount of rain that ultimately fell across Broward County forced officials to change course at the last minute.

The superintendent acknowledged that the unexpected closure created significant challenges for families, particularly parents who had to make last-minute childcare arrangements.

He also recognized the difficulties another day without school would create for families across the district.

Despite the criticism, Hepburn said the district would continue prioritizing student and staff safety when making decisions about reopening.

He emphasized that he was willing to accept criticism if it meant keeping students safe.

When will Broward County schools reopen?

With schools now closed for two consecutive days, district officials are continuing to monitor conditions at campuses and transportation facilities across Broward.

Hepburn said the district needs time for floodwaters to recede, assess potential damage and address safety concerns before resuming classes.

The closures come as South Florida remains under a flood watch, with additional heavy rainfall possible through Thursday.

Parts of Broward received extraordinary rainfall totals over a 24-hour period, including nearly 12 inches near Plantation, between 8 and 10 inches in Hollywood and about 7 inches in Fort Lauderdale.

The widespread flooding has also prompted road closures, emergency rescues and local states of emergency in several Broward County communities.

District officials have not yet announced whether classes will resume Friday.