Miami-Dade County Public Schools will close all schools and district operations Thursday, Nov. 19, as the threat of additional heavy rainfall and flooding continues across South Florida.

The School Board of Miami-Dade County made the decision during a meeting Wednesday afternoon, following hours of torrential rain that flooded roads, stranded motorists and affected neighborhoods across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The announcement comes as Broward County Public Schools also confirmed that schools and district offices will remain closed Thursday, marking the second consecutive day without classes for students in that county.

The Miami-Dade closure is a precautionary measure as officials prepare for the possibility of additional flooding.

Miami-Dade schools close as flooding threat continues

Although Miami-Dade County has generally experienced less severe flooding than neighboring Broward County, several communities have reported significant impacts from the storms.

In Miami Gardens, more than 6 inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period, flooding cars, garages and portions of homes in the Coconut Cay neighborhood.

Residents described being caught off guard by the overnight downpours, with some reporting water entering their garages and surrounding their vehicles.

Flooding was also reported in Miami Beach, where photos and videos taken Wednesday afternoon showed water covering portions of 11th Street in South Beach.

Broward schools also closed Thursday for second consecutive day

The decision to close Miami-Dade schools comes as neighboring Broward continues dealing with some of the worst flooding in South Florida.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn announced Wednesday afternoon that all schools and district offices would remain closed Thursday because of widespread flooding affecting school facilities and transportation operations.

Two school bus depots serving thousands of students became inaccessible due to flooding, including the Central West Depot near Nova High School.

Hepburn said some of the hardest-hit school facilities were in the Davie and Hollywood areas near Nova Southeastern University, where several schools reported significant water accumulation.

"We're going to have to wait for the water to recede and mitigate our issues so we can get back to full operations as soon as possible," Hepburn said.

Broward schools were also closed Wednesday after overnight flooding made travel dangerous and disrupted district operations.

When will the heavy rain end in South Florida?

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team warned that additional rounds of heavy rain could bring another 2 to 4 inches across South Florida, with locally higher amounts possible in areas affected by repeated thunderstorms.

A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening as the region continues to face the threat of additional flash flooding.

Some of the highest rainfall totals were reported in Broward County, where nearly 12 inches fell near Plantation over a 24-hour period. Hollywood received between 8 and 10 inches, while Fort Lauderdale recorded approximately 7 inches.

The heavy rainfall prompted emergency declarations, road closures and evacuations in several Broward County communities.

While scattered thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday, the NEXT Weather team expects rainfall to become less widespread, with conditions gradually improving Friday and into the weekend.

Residents are urged to avoid driving through flooded streets and remain alert for changing weather conditions.

With both Miami-Dade and Broward public schools closed Thursday, families across South Florida are being advised to monitor district communications for additional updates on school operations.