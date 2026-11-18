Wildlife officers rescued more than 70 residents and between 20 and 30 pets from a severely flooded Hollywood apartment complex on Wednesday, urging remaining neighbors to relocate to higher ground ahead of another night of forecast rain.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who allowed CBS News Miami crews to ride along during the operation, spent much of the day operating high-profile vehicles to navigate deep floodwaters leading into La Vue at Emerald Pointe Apartments, located near Sheridan Street and Northwest 40th Avenue.

According to FWC Capt. Jeff Carroll, an officer initially spotted a post on Instagram from a resident reporting they were trapped by rising water—a tip that ultimately led rescue crews to dozens more stranded neighbors inside the complex.

Knee-High Water Leaves Parking Lot Resembling a Lake

Surrounding lakes overflowed during Tuesday night's torrential downpours, turning the complex's parking lot into a sprawling body of water and leaving dozens of vehicles damaged or totaled.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: Law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission evacuate residents as floodwaters inundate the neighborhood on November 18, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida. Parts of South Florida experienced some 12 inches of rain, causing flooding in parts of Broward County. A flood watch continues through Thursday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Carroll said standing water reached roughly knee-deep inside ground-floor units, displacing numerous elderly residents and pet owners.

"There's a lot of families that are in a very rough spot right now that have lost everything," Carroll said. "We had a bad rainfall that started last night. In these houses, you've got water level that's about knee-high. These are a lot of elderly families; you've got a lot of animals, things like that. Not a good situation."

Resident Eduard Quitian was among those forced to evacuate after floodwaters rushed inside his home, pointing out the waterline left behind by the surge. Quitian showed reporters how he had elevated his car Tuesday night in an effort to protect it, only to find vehicles in the lot nearly submerged by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

With his furniture ruined and only a small amount of clothing packed inside his car, Quitian said he planned to leave the complex Wednesday night rather than risk spending another night in the flood zone.

Officials Urge Residents to Seek Shelter Ahead of More Rain

As crews worked throughout the afternoon, evacuated residents approached FWC officers at the perimeter to record their contact information and inquire about securing disaster assistance.

With additional showers expected in the coming days, FWC officers urged residents to stay with family or relocate to safer areas rather than risk another overnight surge.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: Capt. Jeff Carroll, a law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, helps Marian Lopez evacuate as floodwaters inundate the neighborhood on November 18, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Parts of South Florida experienced some 12 inches of rain, causing flooding in parts of Broward County. A flood watch continues through Thursday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"We are telling these families that it could possibly get as bad as it was last night or worse—trying to get them, if they have family, if they have somewhere they can go," Carroll said. "We're trying to get them out, get them to their loved ones, so we can make sure at least they'll be safe for tonight. But for the next couple of days, this rain is not going to go away."