Floodwaters turned streets into rivers in Fort Lauderdale's Melrose Park neighborhood Wednesday, leaving residents stranded and forcing one woman to spend the night sleeping in her car before her brother rode a bicycle through the flooded streets to reach her.

At Jackson Boulevard, near Indiana Avenue, the water covered several blocks of roadway following hours of torrential rain.

By midday Wednesday, floodwaters had begun receding, but water remained ankle- to knee-deep in some areas, making travel difficult for residents trying to leave their homes.

The neighborhood was among several communities across Broward hit hard by heavy rainfall Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Woman forced to sleep in car after getting stranded

One woman described how she became stranded late Tuesday night while driving home from work as heavy rain reduced visibility and made the roads increasingly dangerous.

"I could not see a thing. It was so much water, like it was raining so hard and my car was, like, hydroplaning," she told CBS News Miami.

She said she tried to reach the nearest parking lot, but her vehicle broke down, leaving her with nowhere to go.

"I literally had to stay there overnight. I slept in my car," she said.

The woman remained in contact with her brother throughout the night, but he was unable to reach her because of the flooded streets.

Brother rides bicycle through floodwaters to reach stranded sister

By Wednesday morning, her brother, Rodney, decided to use a bicycle to reach her after determining that the water was too deep for a vehicle.

"Not a car. Got to come on the bike," he said.

Rodney explained that floodwaters were nearly knee-deep in some areas, making it impossible to safely drive through the neighborhood.

The siblings were reunited Wednesday morning after a night of uncertainty.

Flooding continues to disrupt Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods

Along Jackson Boulevard, floodwaters covered streets and curbs, with water creeping dangerously close to homes.

Some drivers turned around rather than risk stalling their vehicles, while others struggled to navigate flooded intersections.

Although water levels had improved by midday, Seward reported that several blocks remained flooded.

Broward County officials urged motorists to avoid flooded roads as crews prepared to deploy pumping equipment to areas where water levels remained high or began rising again.

Officials continue to remind drivers never to attempt crossing flooded streets, even when the water appears shallow.