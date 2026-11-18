Major flooding has been reported across South Florida after rounds of heavy rain pounded the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and that has forced officials in Broward County to keep schools closed on Wednesday.

"Due to weather conditions, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will close all schools and District offices today, Wednesday, November 18, 2026," officials said in a statement. "This closure includes all before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities, and District-sponsored events scheduled for today."

Officials continued and urged people to exercise caution and stay safe as the region continues to experience flooding from the heavy rain overnight.

In addition, officials said that a decision on whether to reopen schools on Thursday will be made later on Wednesday.

"We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we continue to monitor weather conditions," officials said.

Heavy rain leads to roof collapse at Hollywood synagogue

First responders in Hollywood raced to investigate reports of a roof collapse at a synagogue early Wednesday morning.

The roof collapsed at Temple Sinai in Hollywood due to the heavy rain on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

According to Hollywood Fire-Rescue, the roof of Temple Sinai located at 1400 North 46th Avenue collapsed due to the heavy rain.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Transit service in Broward County remains operational, officials say

Despite flooding across Broward County, officials said transit service remains operational.

This photo shows stranded vehicles in Hollywood after heavy rain led to major flooding on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

"Broward County Transit (BCT) bus service continues to operate amid heavy rainfall and localized street flooding in some areas of Broward County," officials said in a statement. "Some routes are experiencing delays, and detours are in effect as roadway conditions change."

Officials said passengers should check the RideBCT app or call BCT Customer Service at 954-357-8400 for real-time information before heading to the bus stop.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information and will update this story as new details are received.