Members of Congress and Hollywood's mayor got an up-close look at the damage left behind after historic flooding slammed the city and other South Florida communities this week.

Major flooding was reported in the Park East neighborhood in Hollywood, and Temple Sinai's roof partially collapsed due to the heavy rain.

The rabbi led a tour of the synagogue on Friday, and leaders say they plan to rebuild.

Rabbi Dr. Gideon Goldenholtz told CBS News Miami that the visit by local leaders is valuable for everyone who is connected to Temple Sinai.

Earlier on Friday he led a tour for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, as well as Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

"They care about this community," Rabbi Goldenholtz said. "They're part of the community in every possible way. And it makes us feel like we're not alone."

After touring Temple Sinai, Wasserman Schultz, Moskowitz and Levy all toured other neighborhoods that were hit hard by flooding this week.