Cleanup and recovery efforts are slowly getting underway across southern Broward County on Thursday evening as standing floodwaters gradually recede in some neighborhoods while leaving major thoroughfares and commercial centers submerged.

In Hollywood's Driftwood neighborhood, where up to 16 inches of rain fell earlier in the week, floodwaters crept across front yards and left behind thick layers of dirt and debris. While many residents were spared water intrusion inside their homes, flooded driveways continued to trap vehicles Thursday night.

Neighbors pitched in to clear mud and debris from each other's properties, including resident Hawn and her son, Michael, who spent the evening helping a neighbor clean his yard.

"We're cleaning up the mess from Tuesday with the heavy rain," Hawn said. "We couldn't drive out of our driveway—we still can't—and we're just cleaning up all the dirt that came in our yard."

Michael said stepping up for neighbors is second nature in South Florida after severe weather.

"Anytime to help out a neighbor, especially in situations like this—whether it be flooding, the rain, hurricanes, any kind of disaster—we usually all try to get out and help out," he said.

Hollywood residents report road closures and damage to their property

Elsewhere in Hollywood, deep water continued to disrupt travel through the Emerald Hills neighborhood. Stirling Road west of Interstate 95 remained reduced to a single lane Thursday evening, with stalled cars partially submerged as city vacuum trucks pumped water off the saturated ground.

City of Hollywood officials are asking homeowners who sustained property damage to report it so the municipality can document losses when applying for state and federal disaster assistance.

Davie gymnastics studio rallies volunteers after $200,000 in flood damage

In neighboring Davie, high water continued to inundate the parking lot at the Tower Shops off University Drive for a second straight day, leaving shopping carts stranded in deep water and forcing shoppers to park along fire lanes and loading zones to reach open storefronts.

Just blocks away, volunteers banded together at Nova Gymnastics to tear out soaked drywall and salvage equipment after floodwaters rushed inside the facility, which serves roughly 700 local families.

Owner Andrea Burdette said staff frantically tried to move equipment as water poured into the building, but the surge was too fast.

"We were all in kind of a shock, and it didn't really hit us yet until we started trying to do everything we can to save everything," Burdette said.

Burdette, who does not have flood insurance, estimates the studio sustained roughly $200,000 in damage. Within two days, however, parents and community members raised more than $20,000 to help the gym rebuild—and volunteers showed up in force to begin gutting the interior.

"I didn't even cry for the damages because I couldn't, but I cried when I saw how many people are not letting me quit," Burdette said.

With several gymnasts scheduled to compete in upcoming meets for which entry fees have already been paid, Burdette said she is racing to find training solutions and rebuild as quickly as possible, though a full recovery timeline remains uncertain.