American Cardinal Robert Prevost chosen as new pope
On the second day of the conclave at the Vatican, the cardinal electors chose Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost as the new pope, Leo XIV.
2025 papal conclave continues for a second day at the Vatican, as more black smoke signals no new pope after a third vote.
American Catholics who traveled to Rome spoke to "CBS Mornings" about what they want the next pope to represent as they prepare to witness history.
The Catholic Church's cardinal electors entered the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican to choose a successor to Pope Francis, as the 2025 papal conclave begins.
Pope Francis, who died at 88 last month, was the first pontiff to be publicly inclusive of the LGBTQ Catholic community.
Pope Francis leaves a Catholic Church seen as more in touch.
Should the Catholic Church welcome gay families? Should it welcome women at the altar? As 133 cardinals prepare for the 2025 conclave, they will decide.
Catholic cardinals are gathering at the Vatican for the 2025 conclave to choose Pope Francis' successor. Here's how long it could take.
Pope Francis' popemobile is being converted into a clinic to help children in the Gaza Strip, the Vatican announced, calling it the late pontiff's "final gift" to the war-torn territory.
As a fireworks expert tests the Vatican's contemporary system for "holy smoke," Catholic cardinals mull their divergent priorities for Pope Francis' successor.
Since the death of Pope Francis on April 21, interest has surged in the Oscar-winning film "Conclave" and its source novel, which dramatizes the intrigue behind the election of a new pope. "Sunday Morning" talks with author Robert Harris and actor Ralph Fiennes.
The Holy See released a video Saturday of the preparations for the May 7 conclave after Pope Francis died on April 21.
Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was convicted of embezzlement and fraud in 2023, said on Tuesday he will not take part in the secret conclave to elect the new pope.
A single white rose was placed on the tomb that said "Franciscus" – the pope's name in Latin – inside the Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
The world's 1.3 billion Catholics paid tribute to their spiritual leader Saturday as he was laid to rest in Rome. "Sunday Morning" looks at the legacy of the man who inspired the faithful with his humility and his concerns for social justice.
Pope Francis requested simplicity in his wooden coffin and final resting place, but his funeral Mass still reflected the grandeur and traditions of the Vatican.
With delegations from about 130 countries present at Pope Francis' funeral, the seating chart needed to be organized accordingly.
The funeral service for Pope Francis took place Saturday morning at the Vatican. Watch the full ceremony.
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re eulogized Pope Francis at his funeral, calling him "a pope among the people, with an open heart towards everyone."
American journalist Kielce Gussie played a role during Pope Francis' funeral, where she did the first reading.
Pope Francis's death at the age of 88 means the Catholic Church must choose a new leader. Here's how cardinals elect the next pontiff at the conclave.
Even before Saturday's funeral service for Pope Francis at the Vatican, the late pontiff had already broken with some longstanding traditions.
Pope Francis is being laid to rest Saturday at an ancient church in Rome following a funeral Mass at the Vatican. Here's what to know and how to watch.
Pope Francis began his papacy in 2013 during the Obama administration, but former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend, according to a spokesman.
So many mourners lined up to pay their respects to Pope Francis that the Vatican kept St. Peter's Basilica open all night to accommodate them.
Cassie Ventura is back on the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial for what prosecutors hope will be her final day.
Five Republicans on the House Budget Committee blocked the legislation from advancing on Friday.
Eleven inmates were discovered missing during a routine headcount, the sheriff's office said.
Hadi Matar, who was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in February, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.
Trump administration officials claim former FBI chief James Comey called for violence against the president — which Comey has pushed back on.
Valeria Márquez, 23, was likely murdered by a hit man during a livestream on TikTok, Mexican prosecutors said.
Toxic heavy metals like arsenic are found in high levels in rice brands sold across the United States, according to a recent report — but experts say there are ways to reduce your exposure.
High temperatures and rising electricity costs could boost home energy bills by 6% this summer, a new report says.
Bruce Springsteen, a long-standing and prominent supporter of Democratic presidential candidates, made his remarks at a concert in Manchester, England.
Multiple staff members at the Kennedy Center said they are sounding the alarm that the mission and legacy of the storied arts institution are at risk.
Weakening consumer confidence and mounting uncertainty could hit spending, economists warn.
House Republicans have included in Trump's domestic policy bill a 5% tax on cash payments sent by non-citizens to family in their home countries.
Patrick Lutts Jr., facing charges in connection to a fatal drunk-driving crash that killed two teenagers in Florida, was arrested in February under the Canadian Extradition Act
Novo Nordisk, maker of weight loss drug Wegovy, says CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen is leaving the company by "mutual agreement."
Charter Communications' merger with Cox Communications will combine two of the top three cable companies in the U.S.
A bronze statue of first lady Melania Trump was sawed off and carried away from her hometown in Slovenia.
As Russia and Ukraine hold their first direct talks in years, Trump says there won't be a real breakthrough to end the war until he sits down with Putin.
KJ Muldoon became the first patient to undergo personalized CRISPR treatment, a therapy that found the one uniquely mutated gene out of 20,000 in his little body, and fixed it.
The FDA is prioritizing the review of some previously approved food additives, including ADA, dubbed the "yoga mat" chemical.
A report from the organization Healthy Babies, Bright Futures is bringing attention to toxic heavy metals and elements such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury that could be in your rice.
Two people died while climbing Mount Everest as hundreds of climbers are attempting to scale the world's highest peak, expedition organizers said.
A Buddhist monk allegedly embezzled more than $9 million from the prominent temple he ran which was funded by donations from devotees.
With 10 Tony nominations including for best original score, "Death Becomes Her" is earning praise for its music by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
Film critic Siddhant Adlakha joins "CBS Mornings Plus" from France to discuss the biggest premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, including "The Phoenician Scheme," "Eddington," and "Die, My Love," starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.
Singer Cassie Ventura faced intense cross-examination in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex crimes trial, with defense attorneys asking her to read aloud past text messages. Jericka Duncan reports on the disturbing details.
Tune-Yards, the Oakland-based project of musicians Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner, is making a return visit to CBS Saturday Morning. The project started small, with homemade tracks on a hand-held voice recorder, before soaring to worldwide fame with their 2011 album "Whokill." The duo, now married, have been captivating fans and critics ever since. On May 16, they are set to release new album "Better Dreaming." From that new album, here is Tune-Yards with "How Big Is The Rainbow."
"Godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton shows Brook Silva-Braga how he uses current AI models, asks ChatGPT some questions and more in this special "CBS Saturday Morning" web extra.
Old accounts and forgotten photos can make you a target. CBS News Confirmed's Alex Clark shares how to delete your data and stay safe as internet scams reach a record $16.6 billion in losses.
From labor shortages to environmental impacts, farmers are looking to AI to help revolutionize the agriculture industry. One California startup, Farm-ng, is tapping into the power of AI and robotics to perform a wide range of tasks, including seeding, weeding and harvesting.
President Trump is in Saudi Arabia where his administration is looking to boost diplomatic ties through economic investment. CBS News reporter Taurean Small has the details.
The Dow Jones dipped on Tuesday, but Big Tech stocks saw gains as CEOs joined President Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady reports.
Baby KJ Muldoon was born with a rare genetic condition that is often fatal, but doctors used custom CRISPR gene therapy to target the exact mutation in his DNA. His family shares their emotional journey in their first TV interview with CBS News.
Garwin advised several presidents published more than 500 papers and was granted 47 U.S. patents.
The universe is poised to die much faster than previously thought, according to new research by Dutch scientists.
A new study shows the land under some of the largest cities in the U.S. is sinking. "Land subsidence" is the gradual setting or sudden sinking of the Earth's surface, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Manoochehr Shirzaei, a co-author of the study, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.
The strange reproductive habits of a large, carnivorous New Zealand snail were once shrouded in mystery. Now, footage of the snail laying an egg from its neck has been captured for the first time.
Cassie Ventura began her second day of cross-examination in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking trial on Friday. The defense started by revisiting the 2016 incident at the InterContinental Hotel where the Combs was captured on security video attacking Ventura. CBS News' legal reporter Katrina Kaufman has the latest.
Patrick Lutts Jr., facing charges in connection to a fatal drunk-driving crash that killed two teenagers in Florida, was arrested in February under the Canadian Extradition Act
Hadi Matar, who was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in February, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.
In 1993, police were called to a Minneapolis apartment where 35-year-old Jeanie Childs had been found stabbed to death. Investigators tell "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty a clue left at the crime scene became the key to solving the cold case.
Jupiter's stunning auroras are hundreds of times brighter than those seen on Earth, as pictured in new images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
May's full flower moon will light up the night sky.
Kosmos 482 was launched by the then-Soviet Union in 1972 as part of a series of missions bound for Venus. But this one never made it out of orbit around Earth, stranded there by a rocket malfunction.
A Soviet-era spacecraft that was meant to land on Venus in 1972 is plunging back to Earth. Marlon Sorge, an executive director at The Aerospace Corporation, joins CBS News with what to expect.
A Soviet-era spacecraft meant to land on Venus a half century ago is expected to plunge uncontrolled back to Earth within days.
Protests against the Trump administration took place across the U.S. Saturday. The demonstrations were held to mark the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets, in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the United States, in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency.
A look into a grieving husband Jan Cilliers' investigative work after his wife Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales died after a night out.
Peterson's death sentence for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci has been overturned. Now his supporters are pushing for a complete retrial.
Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the Justice Department are meeting in court on Friday, where a federal judge will hear arguments on whether the Trump administration can keep details of what it's done to facilitate the turn of the Maryland man. Also, the Department of Homeland Security has requested National Guard troops to assist with the administration's mass deportation efforts. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has the latest.
The Cannes Film Festival is underway in France with some highly anticipated movie premieres. The festival also has a new dress code, which includes a nudity policy. Vanity Fair's Hollywood correspondent, David Canfield, joins CBS News 24/7 with more details.
A Wisconsin family described the terrifying moment a tornado hit their home when severe storms swept through the Midwest on Thursday. "I was really, really scared," she told CBS News national correspondent Lana Zak. CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch has an update on where the storms are headed.
President Trump's so-called "big, beautiful bill" hit a roadblock on Friday after the House Budget Committee failed to advance the reconciliation package. Five Republicans voted against advancing the bill. CBS News' Taurean Small has the latest.
The GOP bill that's key to advancing President Trump's agenda failed to clear the House Budget Committee on Friday. The committee went into recess as Republican leaders work to win over conservative holdouts. CBS News' Taurean Small has more on what comes next.