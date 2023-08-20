Hurricane Hilary live updates: Southern California bracing for wind and rain

Hurricane Hilary live updates: Southern California bracing for wind and rainget the free app
Hurricane Hilary has twice been downgraded on Saturday, quickly weakening from from Category 4 to Category 2 by early in the afternoon. Still, the storm is expected to reach Southern California earlier than previously expected.
The hurricane will continue to weaken as it moves north, hence the downgrade to Category 2 around 3 p.m. Saturday. It is then predicted to shift again to Category 1 around 5 a.m. Sunday before It devolves into a tropical storm over much of Southern California Sunday. It will still pack a punch, with heavy rain likely to prompt flash flooding in some mountain and foothill areas, along with powerful winds Sunday into Monday.
Category 2 hurricanes traditionally have wind gusts reaching between 96 and 110 miles per hour.
Running list of canceled events, closures caused by hurricane
As Hurricane Hilary makes its way up Mexico's coast and with a tropical storm warning in effect for much of Southern California, many weekend events have been canceled and rescheduled throughout the area.
When is heaviest rain predicted to hit SoCal?
Markina Brown walks us through an hour-by-hour look at when the heaviest rainfall is expected to hit Southern California as the massive Hurricane Hilary continues on its path towards the area.
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Orange, San Bernardino Counties
As a category 2 hurricane closes in on Baja California, predicted to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to Southern California, officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents living in areas that could be severely impacted.
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for SoCal due to tropical storm
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for a large portion of Southern California ahead of Hurricane Hilary's landfall late Saturday.
The powerful tropical storm, which is currently labeled as a category 2 hurricane, is expected to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" to Baja California, as well as Southern California, lasting through Monday.
What can Southland residents expected ahead of Hurricane Hilary?
Evelyn Taft and the other KCAL meteorologists are actively tracking Hurricane Hilary and its path through Southern California. Here are some quick, easy to read bullet points from Evelyn outlining things you need to know:
- Timing looks on track for late Sunday/early Monday but we will continue to refine the timing.
- A flood watch will be issued on Sunday and continue through Monday.
- Rainfall is still on track for 1-2" but could we get locally higher amounts.
- Tropical Storm Force winds will be possible over our coastal waters.
When is Hilary projected to hit SoCal?
Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit Southern California with heavy rainfall as early as this weekend after it makes its way up Mexico's Baja California peninsula.
While forecasters said the storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, the tropical storm could bring a maximum amount of 10 inches, across portions of Baja California through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding.
Precipitation is projected late Saturday evening across Southern California.
Catalina residents and visitors urged to leave now
On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory to visitors and residents on Catalina Island urging them to leave the Island.
"Due to a forecast of storm impacts and possibly prolonged utility outages, Catalina Island residents and visitors, especially those with medical, access and functional needs, are advised to leave the island on August 19. Departure via Catalina Express is recommended at your earliest opportunity. Visit alertla.org for more information."