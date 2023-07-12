Amazon Prime Day 2023 live: The best Lightning Deals happening now, Day 2 deals on tech, fitness, home & more

Amazon Prime Day 2023 live: The best Lightning Deals happening now, Day 2 deals on tech, fitness, home & moreget the free app
Welcome to the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices. There will even be deals on gift cards.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, KitchenAid, Crest and more reader-loved brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
So, without further delay, let's get to the Prime Day deals and Prime Day news our editors think are worth your time and consideration. And while you're at it, be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is just $280 during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has never priced the Apple Watch as low as $280, which it has done during Amazon Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.
If you're been thinking about a new Apple Watch, this is your likely best chance to get the best deal on this model, period.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
The Apple iPad Mini is majorly discounted for Prime Day
In the market for a new iPad? Good news! The popular tablets are on sale right now at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2023. We found the best discounts on several Apple iPad models, but right now the best deal is on the iPad Mini.
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $380 for Amazon Prime members.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 with Prime (reduced from $499)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker: $140 with Prime
CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time. It's no longer on sale currently.
The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:
"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."
Instant Dual Pod Plus, $140 with Prime (reduced from $175)
Shop the best coffee and espresso maker deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Amazon just slashed the price on Peloton bikes during the Amazon Prime Day sale
Peloton bikes are notoriously pricey, but we've found a great Prime Day deal on a Peloton bike that you can shop right now.
Why do people love Peloton bikes so much? You can clip into a Peloton bike for a cycling workout like no other. People swear by their classes led by beloved trainers, available via the Peloton All-Access Membership, which costs $44 a month. A membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content through the Peloton app. There are also even classes you can take off the bike, such as yoga and meditation.
The high-tech and small-space-friendly Peloton bike features a resistance knob for manual control, a stereo speaker system, a touchscreen, a USB micro port, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, a front-facing camera, a built-in microphone and volume buttons.
Peloton bikes are currently $300 off at Amazon for Prime members. Hurry -- this price surely won't last, so be sure to shop now.
Original Peloton bike, $1,145 with Prime (reduced from $1,445)
The upgraded Peloton Bike+ is also on sale for Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal: Score this Eufy Robovac and mop combo for 54% off before this deal ends
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum but have feared they're too expensive, it makes sense; a good robot vacuum can set you back a bundle if you don't shop around. That's why Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to treat yourself to a robot vacuum. Plus with this hot Lightning Deal, you can score a robot vacuum for 54% off.
Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid. It also works as a mop so you can keep all of the floors in your home clean with one device.
Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop, $300 with Prime (reduced from $650)
Get a Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum for $100 off at Prime Day
You'll save $100 on this Dyson vacuum during Amazon Prime Day. The Dyson V15 Detect features a 60-minute run time, an LCD screen to easily display information and it optimizes suction and run time based on dust level and floor type. A Piezo sensor and Dyson DLS technology automatically sense debris level and floor type to adapt suction.
Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum, $649 (regularly $749)
Prime Day Lightning Deal: Save 20% on this 4.7-star dutch oven from Caraway
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your cookware without blowing your budget. The retailer is even offering a hot Lightning Deal on a highly sought-after ceramic dutch oven from Caraway.
The 6.5-quart Caraway dutch oven is made with durable ceramic with a non-toxic coating. It is oven safe and stove top compatible.
"I wanted to replace my heavy Le Creuset dutch oven that is difficult to handle and hard to clean. I was hesitant at first, because of the price, but it is definitely worth it," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It cooks quickly (even using only medium heat as suggested) and is easy to handle. But best of all, it cleans so easily!"
This Lightning Deal is going fast, so take advantage of it while you can.
Caraway nonstick ceramic dutch oven (6.5 quart), $108 (reduced from $135)
Prime Day Lightning Deal: Take 44% off a top-rated walking pad treadmill
Don't miss this Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal. Right now, this Redliro walking pad treadmill is 44% off. The 4.6-star-rated workout essential features a five-layer running belt with shock absorption, as well as wheels to make it easy to transport around your house. Slide the walking pad under your desk and move anywhere from 0.5 to 4 MPH.
The Garmin Vivoactive is 48% off right now at Amazon
The Garmin Vivoactive is an excellent device for fitness enthusiasts -- and for a limited time you can get it for 48% off on Amazon.
This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $170 with Prime (reduced from $330)
Lightning Deal: Get kid-approved Magnetic Tiles building blocks for just $39 during Prime Day
Surprise your little ones with a seriously cool gift. This 100-piece set of magnetic stacking tiles is on sale at Amazon during the retailer's Prime Day event. But hurry -- this is an Amazon Prime Lightning Deal. So once it's over, it's really over.
These tiles are made of non-toxic plastic and feature rounded corner designs to protect little hands. The 4.8-star-rated set features rave Amazon reviews. "I really like that the parts are large, strong and hold together perfectly," says an Amazon customer. "We have been looking for a constructor for a long time, so that it would be well magnetized. I also like that there are a lot of details, you can build large structures, even cars."
Magnetic Tiles building blocks for kids, $39 (regularly $50)
Prime Day 2023: Save $110 on this smart robot vacuum with object avoidance
This multipurpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 with Prime (reduced from $350)
Right now, you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $20 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $260 with Prime (reduced from $450)
For more deals on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums.
Get Kindle Unlimited free for 3 months during Prime Day
Not only are there plenty of Prime Day deals on Kindle e-readers available, but you can also score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. With Kindle Unlimited, you can gain access to unlimited e-books and audio books from the Kindle Unlimited library . You can take advantage of this deal now. Once your three free months are over, your subscription will renew at $12 per month unless you cancel it.
Lightning Deal: Get a luxury air mattress for just $110
Summer guests? They'll think you've splurged on this 4.4-star-rated air mattress once they spend a night on it. The King Koil air mattress features air-filled coils and internal layering to support the body and provide proper spinal alignment. The state-of-the-art coils also maintain the inflatable bed's shape and firmness over time. The built-in pump features separate inflate and deflate knobs for simple and fast inflation.
Hurry -- this Amazon Prime Day lightning deal won't last forever. Grab this 13-inch, queen mattress on sale while you still can.
The Kindle Scribe is 25% off for Prime Day
This Kindle features a larger 10.2-inch screen and a stylus for note-taking or drawing. This makes it a superior option for students, business professionals and artists who want a portable e-reader with an option for taking notes on the go.
The Kindle Scribe is a newer addition to the Kindle e-reader lineup, but you can already score a great deal on the writing tablet now during Amazon Prime Day.
Kindle Scribe, $255 with Prime (reduced from $340)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Day 2 Prime Day deals under $100: Save big on Crest 3D Whitestrips
A popular teeth whitening option -- and with a 4.4-star rating, a highly reviewed option too -- Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $40 with coupon (reduced from $69)
Amazon Prime sale day 2: Save 45% on an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping or taking it to school or work.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors. It's currently 45% off during the Prime Day sale.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 with Prime (reduced from $100)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Several best-selling Olaplex products are 20% off today for Prime Day
Olaplex is a popular haircare brand known for its bond-restoring treatments designed to help damaged hair. Treatments such as the Olaplex bonding oil and the Olaplex bond smoother help to hydrate dry, damaged hair. The best part is that many of the most popular Olaplex hair products are 20% off today for Prime Day.
This brand is a great option for those that have damage from bleaching or coloring. Check out the top products on sale for Prime Day below.
- Olaplex No. 3 hair repairing treatment, $24 with Prime (reduced from $30)
- Olaplex No. 4 bond maintenance shampoo, $24 with Prime (reduced from $30)
- Olaplex No. 5 bond maintenance conditioner, $24 with Prime (reduced from $30)
- Olaplex No. 6 bond smoother, $24 with Prime (reduced from $30)
- Olaplex No. 7 bonding oil, $24 with Prime (reduced from $30)
Save $123 on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender
Amazon has a big deal on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender right now: You can currently get the blender for $123 off of the list price during day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Boasting built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this smart blender features five program settings.
Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $527 (reduced from $650)
For more kitchen appliance deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances from KitchenAid, Ninja and more.
Save on the new 2023 MacBook Pro during Prime Day
The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.
The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.
Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory. Right now, you can save up to $200 on the latest MacBook Pro model during Amazon Prime Day.
14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)
16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,299 (reduced from $2,499)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Prime Day deal: Save 40% on a Nespresso machine
This 4.6-star-rated coffee and espresso machine brews four single-serve cup sizes with just the touch of a button. This customer-loved kitchen device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso.
"I love everything about my Nespresso," wrote an enthusiastic Amazon customer. "Coffee is so fresh. With the Nespresso my coffee is ALWAYS piping hot, it stays hot. I'm in love. I could also go on about the frother. I use it for my cream, hot or cold BTW. It's amazing."
The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $120 (reduced from $200)
For more espresso machine and kitchen appliance deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances from KitchenAid, Ninja and more.
These bestselling leggings loved by more than 48,000 Amazon reviewers are 30% off today
These reader-favorite Lululemon-like leggings are on sale now at Amazon. Grab a pair for as low as $16.
Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-esque leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The full-length high-waisted option, which comes in 21 colorways, is currently on sale for 30% off. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket. Prices vary by size and color.
Colorfulkoala buttery soft high-waisted leggings, $16 (reduced from $23)
Save $700 on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,100 with Prime (reduced from $1,800)
For more Samsung deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Save 43% on this American Tourister 3-piece luggage set
If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can score this three-piece 4.6-star luggage set for 43% off right now with this Prime Day 2023 deal.
The set includes a compact 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch medium spinner and a 28-inch large spinner. Each piece features an ABS hard shell, easy-to-maneuver spinner wheels and convenient mesh pockets.
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 hardside three-piece luggage set, $198 with Prime (reduced from $350)
For more luggage deals, check out our roundup of the very best Amazon Prime Day 2023 luggage deals: Delsey, Samsonite and more
Day 2: The iPad 9 is on sale for $250 during Prime Day
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. The already budget-friendly tablet is an especially good deal during Prime Day with an extra 24% off the list price.
The iPad 9 offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $250 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $390 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $324 (reduced from $398)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Save $500 on a hydrow rowing machine for your home gym
The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds. Rated 4.8 stars at Best Buy.
Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.
This Samsung smartphone is an absolute steal during Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sale
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line -- and it's even more affordable with this hot Prime Day deal.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.
Score Apple AirPods Max for the lowest price we've ever seen
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Right now, the Apple AirPods are at the lowest price we've ever seen. But hurry -- today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (reduced from $549)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Amazon Prime sale day 2: Score a Fitbit Sense for 24% off now
The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.
Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery.
Fitbit Sense, $189 (reduced from $250)
For more Fitbit deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
Upgrade your luggage with this hot Prime Day deal
The Samsonite Ascella X collection doesn't go on sale option, but right now you can score an incredible deal on this luggage set. The set includes a 21-inch carry-on spinner and a 25-inch check-in spinner bag. Each spinner features durable materials and a 10-year warranty. They also have a Wetpak compartment designed for damp clothing.
It's currently 54% off for Amazon Prime members.
Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set, $178 (reduced from $390)
Attention golfers! Save on Under Armour golf shorts now during Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new pair of men's golf shorts -- and right now these are at a 50% discount.
Each pair of Under Armour men's golf shorts has four-way stretch with woven fabric that is light but durable. It will wick sweat away and dry quickly. With a flat-front, four-pocket design and a 10-inch inseam, these are the perfect men's shorts for the summer.
The shorts are available from sizes 30 to 42. Choose from 10 colors.
Amazon Prime Day Day 2: Score an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $17
The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation for ultra-fast streaming in Full HD. This device can be used to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.
The Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to launch shows or adjust settings without picking up the remote. It's rated 4.7 stars.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $17 with Prime (reduced from $40)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Best PS5 video game deals at Amazon Prime Day
Attention PS5 gamers: You'll find a selection of best-selling PS5 video games on sale now at Amazon during Prime Day 2023, with some titles over 50% off. You'll find deals on all genres of games, plus deals on new releases such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Diablo IV.
- 4.8 stars: Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, $30 (reduced from $70)
- 4.8 stars: Grand Theft Auto V, $20 (reduced from $40)
- 4.8 stars: Octopath Traveler II, $40 (reduced from $60)
- 4.8 stars: The Last of Us Part I, $50 (reduced from $70)
- 4.7 stars: Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, $35 (reduced from $50)
- 4.7 stars: FIFA 23 Standard Edition, $48 (reduced from $70)
- 4.6 stars: Sonic Frontiers, $35 (reduced from $60)
- 4.6 stars: Gran Turismo 7, $40 (reduced from $70)
- 4.6 stars: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, $44 after coupon (reduced from $70)
- 4.5 stars: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, $25 (reduced from $60)
- 4.1 stars: Diablo IV, $65 (reduced from $70)
Pick up a new Ring Video Doorbell for almost half price today
An entry-level video doorbell, the 1080p Ring Video Doorbell offers all the basics: on-demand video, motion detection and two-way talk. This model has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't need to hardwire it to make it work. Rated 4.7 stars.
Get your summer beach reads on with this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal
One of the most popular Kindle models, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day.
The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The price below is for the 8GB model, though you can upgrade to the 16GB model Kindle for just $5 more.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $90 with Prime (reduced from $140)
Get the Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara for only $8
Stock up on the Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara. It's on sale for only $8 at Amazon Prime Day right now.
This mascara features an exclusive fanning brush with ten layers of bristles, designed to reveal every layer of your lashes for a full-fan effect. You can achieve the appearance of longer and more voluminous lashes without worrying about clumping. Not only that, but this mascara has also been ophthalmologist-tested and is safe for contact lens wearers. It washes right off when you're ready to go to bed. Let your eyes shine with the remarkable results of Lash Sensational mascara.
Don't just take our word for it, though.
"This mascara thickens and lengthens, especially with two or three coats, and it doesn't flake," an Amazon reviewer says. "I've switched to washable, since waterproof was rough on my lashes, and I love how this mascara doesn't come off during the day and leave me with black smudges under my eyes like some other washable [mascaras] do. I've tried so many of the more expensive brands, but this has become my go-to mascara."
Get it in blackest black, midnight black, brownish-black or very black.
Maybelline Lash Sensational washable mascara, $8 (reduced from $12)
Amazon Prime Day smart home deal: Score an Amazon Echo Dot for just $23
The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
The Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. And, of course, the Echo Dot also operates as a portable smart speaker. Get the latest model of the Echo Dot now for an eye-popping 54% off with Amazon Prime.
Amazon Echo Dot, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)
You can also save on the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock. It makes a great bedroom alarm clock replacement.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $30 with Prime (reduced from $60)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Get Orgain protein powder for as little as $17
Not only does Orgain protein powder contain 21 grams of plant-based protein, but it also is made with over 50 ingredients derived from organic vegetables, herbs, greens, grasses, berries, fruits, sprouts and grains. It has five grams of dietary fiber and prebiotics with only one gram of sugar.
"I have used a couple different flavors of this product and liked them all (which says a lot, because I haven't like any other brand I've tried)," an Amazon reviewer says. "My favorite by far is the iced coffee flavor. I combine it with plant-based milk and a little instant coffee powder in my blender bottle for a mid-morning pick me up. This does not bother my stomach, contains no dairy and is incredibly good."
Each purchase contains around two pounds of protein powder mix. Here are the flavors that are on sale now. The vanilla bean protein powder is currently the least expensive option available.
Orgain organic vegan protein powder in vanilla bean (2 lb.), $17 (reduced from $24)
Orgain organic vegan protein powder in creamy chocolate fudge (2 lb.), $18 (reduced from $27)
There are even more protein powder and protein shake products on sale from Orgain right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023.
- Orgain Simple organic vegan protein powder in creamy vanilla, $17 (down from $25)
- Orgain Kids protein powder shake mix in chocolate brownie, $17 (down from $25)
- Orgain organic 12-pack nutritional vegan protein shakes in vanilla bean, $18 (down from $25)
- Orgain organic 12-pack nutritional vegan protein shakes in creamy chocolate, $22 (down from $32)
Get free money to use on Uber
If you ever Uber, you would be foolish to miss this Amazon Prime Day gift card deal. You're getting $10 for free by buying a $50 Uber gift card. Just enter the code UBER at checkout. You'll receive your $10 in bounceback credits within three days. This deal is limited to one per customer.
Amazon just reduced the price of Samsung "The Frame" 4K TVs for Prime Day. Again.
Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. And it's deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. You can get this 4.2-star-rated art TV for its best price, ever. Yes, it's actually gotten even cheaper as Prime Day has gone on.
This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.
This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
- 32" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $538 (reduced from $598)
- 43" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $848 (reduced from $998)
- 50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $922 (reduced from $1,298)
- 55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $988 with Prime (reduced from $1,498)
- 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,578 (reduced from $1,998)
- 75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,888 (reduced from $2,998)
The Google Pixel Watch is its best price ever this Amazon Prime Day
Looking for one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer $100 off deal on this top-rated smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day today. (Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.)
The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.
The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold. Rated 4.3 stars.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $250 with Prime (reduced from $350)
Score 28% off on the Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently 28% off at Prime Day. It features a 6.7-inch QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro has an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $649 (reduced from $899)
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256 GB, unlocked), $749 (reduced from $999)
Amazon has impressive Ryobi tool deals during Prime Day
If you're looking to start a tool collection but aren't sure where to start, this budget-friendly tool kit is a great option. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for making small projects in your own home too.
Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit, $69 (reduced from $90)
Find more great starter tool kits below. Even beginners can work with these. Get your Ryobi tools today.
- Ryobi 18V One+ lithium-ion combo tool kit, $287 (down from $360)
- Ryobi 18V One+ 2-tool kit, $79 (down from $130)
- Ryobi One+ genuine tool tote bag, $10 (down from $20)
Shop more of the best tool deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
If you need Apple AirTags, Prime Day is the day to buy them
If you're someone who is constantly losing your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods, you need a set of Apple AirTags. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your summer travels.
These helpful devices don't go on sale too often. That's why you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags while you can.
Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)
You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon during Prime Day.
The Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE is just $70 right now
This is the best price we've ever seen on the Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE.
The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.
"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the kitchen gadget.
Choose from several colors. Right now you'll get the best price on the air fryer in the color white.
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart), $70 and up (regularly $100)
Get a Black + Decker portable washer for just $288
This 4.4.-star-rated, top-loading portable washer can fit up to 11 pounds of laundry. It features six wash functions, three water levels and a delayed-start option of up to 24 hours.
According to a verified Amazon reviewer, setup is easy: "Our unit hooks up easily to bathtub faucet, and has a pump with a drain hose that empties into the tub. I'm also really impressed with the capacity of this bad boy. We are averaging about eight articles of clothing per load, including heavy sweaters and jeans... certainly smaller than a full-size unit but adequate for our family of two. We've also had no problems washing heavier-duty items like floor mats, sheets and towels."
Score an iRobot Roomba for $150, the lowest price we've ever seen
If you're looking for the lowest price available on an iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, we've found the deal for you. During Amazon Prime Day 2023, you have a rare opportunity to score an iRobot Roomba for under $150.
The iRobot Roomba 676 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.
"This may be the best thing I have ever spent my money on. I recommend it to everyone." wrote one Amazon reviewer. "It does great on both hard surfaces and carpet with animal hair."
iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum, $149 with Prime (reduced from $270)
For more deals on iRobot Roombas and other robot vacuums, check out our coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums.
This Little Tikes Dino dune buggy is $171 off for Prime Day
This battery-powered vehicle toy by Little Tikes features a durable frame construction and durable tires for off-road adventures. With adjustable seats and seatbelts and built to look like a real dune buggy, it's a thrilling experience. Designed for ages 3-6, this two-seater has a working horn, multiple speed modes, forward and reverse and a brake system for beginner drivers.
Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on, $179 (reduced from $350)
Other great outdoor toy deals you should take advantage of during Prime Day 2023:
- Hiboy S2 Pro/S2 Max electric scooter, $450 (down from $670)
- Circle Society classic adjustable JoJo Siwa children's roller skates, $33 (down from $60)
- GlowCity glow-in-the-dark basketball, $28 (down from $50)
- Zuru Bunch O Balloons 350+ multi-colored rapid-filling self-sealing instant water balloons, $15 (down from $30)
- Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Kidnoculars binoculars, $10 (down from $15)
Popular Prime Day deal: Get the Apple iPad its lowest price ever
The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup, the iPad 10th generation, is now $70 off for Amazon Prime Day 2023. This is the perfect tablet to buy for yourself or a loved one for back-to-school season or for everyday streaming and reading.
This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your summer vacation without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.
The iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular models are also available.
Apple iPad 10, $380 with Prime (regularly $449)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
How to get free money when you buy a gift card during Amazon Prime Day 2023
Every year, Amazon gives away free money for Amazon Prime Day, mostly through Amazon gift card deals. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is no exception. We've rounded up all the best gift card offers you can take advantage of now.
If you want to get the most from Amazon gift cards (as well as gift card deals from top brands) keep reading.
Free money with gift cards from top brands
Amazon's gift card deals are here. And we can't believe how good some of these are. Save $10 on Grub Hub, Fandango, Bath & Body Works, Chipotle or Regal $50 gift cards, or save $10.50 on gift cards for Panera Bread, Cinemark and Old Navy if you spend $50. If you get a $100 gift card for Door Dash, you'll get a $20 bounce back credit.
Plus, there are many more gift card lightning deals for Spafinder, Petco, Gap and White Castle right now. Just go to the link below to see the incredible gift card offers available now for Prime Day.
Amazon gift card deals: Buy gift cards from top brands and get free credits
Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free
Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free
Microsoft 365 Personal (Office) + $10 Amazon gift card
Here's a special deal to get a free Amazon gift card: right now you can get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (which includes the Microsoft Office suite) for $50, and you'll get the gift card from Amazon for free. This is a great Prime Day deal, and you'll be able to access programs like Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft OneDrive.
Purchase a Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription and get a $10 Amazon gift card, $50 (reduced from $80)
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling portable air conditioner is on sale now for Prime Day
July is here and temps are heating up. If your home doesn't have central air or if your AC simply isn't getting the job done, consider a portable air conditioner. The No. 1 bestselling portable air conditioner on Amazon is on sale currently, actually. It's the 4.3-star-rated Black + Decker portable air conditioner, which comes in a range of British thermal unit (BTU) ratings.
This air conditioner functions as a dehumidifier and fan, and comes with a remote control. Its filter is washable and the air conditioner has a 24-hour timer. This portable AC comes with a window kit, as it has an exhaust hose. You can store it away once temperatures cool down.
- Black + Decker 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $300 (reduced from $420)
- Black + Decker 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $340 (reduced from $440)
- Black + Decker 12,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $410 (reduced from $450)
- Black + Decker 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $480 (reduced from $570)
Apple Airpods are only $90 during Prime Day
AirPods under $100? You can find them at Amazon Prime Day 2023. Just about anyone will love the budget-minded 2nd generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale for just $90 at Amazon today. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can't beat the price.
Hurry -- this AirPod deal will go fast.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
Do some Prime Day self-care with the NuFace Trinity starter set
This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer. Enjoy this rare opportunity to get the NuFace Trinity starter set for over $100.
Give yourself a Prime Day kitchen upgrade with this Ninja cookware set -- it's currently 45% off
If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.
This set also makes a great wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment. For a limited time, you can get the whole set for 45% off.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $220 (reduced from $400)
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Score an Apple Watch SE for just $200
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $200 with Prime (reduced from $279)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Amp up your summer workouts with this hot Prime Day Fitbit deal
The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get this fitness tracker for just $100.
This best-selling Samsonite suitcase is currently 43% off
Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this top-rated check-in from Samsonite. The 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.
This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.
The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 43% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.
28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $175 (reduced from $310)
For more luggage savings, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials.
Don't miss this Amazon Prime Day Furbo dog camera deal
This deeply discounted pet camera can help you stay connected with your kitten or pup while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your pet treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.
The app sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You even get a cute video diary of your pet's alone time at the end of the day.
Furbo dog camera, $145 with Prime (reduced from $210)
This Rockland luggage set is an absolute steal during Prime Day
Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated luggage set by 58% for Prime Day. This Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set includes a tote bag and a carry-on for just $40. The set features a 4.4-star rating with almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon.
At only $40, this is quite a steal. But hurry, Amazon's top luggage deals have been selling out quickly lately.
Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (reduced from $95)
For more luggage savings, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials.
This 4.7-star Cosori air fryer is on sale for $76 during Amazon Prime Day
The bestselling 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.
"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer.
Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $76 (reduced from $100)
For more kitchen deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances.
The Google Pixel 6a is $249 on Amazon during Prime Day
The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.
The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)
The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $249 (reduced from $349)
For more Google Pixel deals, check out our roundup of the the very best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Google Pixel cell phones
Amazon Prime Day Yeti deal: Score a Yeti Rambler on sale
With the Yeti MagSlider lid and a double-wall insulation and a 18/8 stainless steel body, the Yeti Rambler can take a beating and still keep your drinks at the right temperature. Each cup holds 30 ounces and is over 7.5 inches tall. And since it's on sale now for Prime Day 2023, you have nothing to lose.
Yeti Rambler 30-ounce stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler, $38 (reduced from $45)
Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal: The Petcube pet camera is 40% off
Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts. If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
You can currently score a hot Lightning Deal on this pet camera. But hurry -- the deal won't last long.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
For more pet deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals.
Upgrade your home security with this 50% off Blink bundle
Secure your home with this discounted security bundle. It includes the Blink video doorbell, a Blink Mini, a Blink Outdoor camera and a Sync Module 2 device that connects and syncs the devices together. This is a great introductory kit to upgrade your home security for under $150.
Blink Indoor camera kit, $110 (reduced from $220)
For more Blink home security deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children -- and it's currently 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $105 (reduced from $160)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Amazon Prime Day lightning deal: This customer-loved stick vacuum is 74% off
This 4.8-star-rated stick vacuum is equipped with an upgraded 300W brushless motor, which can provide up to 25KPa of outstanding suction power at the device's highest setting. It boasts a 45-minute run time and features a five-stage sealed cyclone filtration system that can capture up to 99.99% of dust particles.
Oprah-approved bedding is deeply discounted at Amazon
These breathable sheets are perfect for staying cool this summer. The sheets are made from premium bamboo fabric and offer a cozy, oversized fit. The cooling sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
This set was seen on Oprah's favorite things list in 2018. Prices vary by size
Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set (queen), $295 (reduced from $389)
For more on-sale bedding, check out the best Amazon Prime Day mattress and bedding deals.
The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is just $159 for Prime Day
This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and features a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super-quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. At 1.8 pounds, it's lighter than the Theragun Elite and it's more affordable too -- the massage gun is only $159 at Amazon right now.
"This little gem is great right after a run for easing some of the stiffness," one Amazon reviewer says. "I also like to use it right before going to bed -- it seems to keep me from having quite so much stiffness in my quads and glutes in the morning."
Upgrade your home internet with an Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for 56% off
The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet and provides support for Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. Its tri-band technology allows it to support up to 75 connected devices.
This heavily-discounted Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system includes 3 Eero Pro and replaces the traditional Wi-Fi router, Wi-Fi extender and internet booster to cover the whole house with fast and reliable internet.
Amazon Prime members can get it for less than half price during Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $70 with Prime (reduced from $150)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is just $160 during Amazon Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users -- and right now it's on sale for an ultra-low price during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The smartwatch features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm -- and even sleep tracking technology -- thanks to an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is available in five colors. Rated 4.6 stars.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $160 with Prime (reduced from $270)
For more deals on top-rated Samsung products, checkout our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Amazon Prime Day stand mixer deal: Score a top-rated stand mixer for just $39
If you're looking for a budget-friendly stand mixer that will look great in your kitchen, check out this Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer. It offers six mixing speeds with a respectable 250-watt motor.
The stand mixer comes in six colors and is 51% off.
Dash 3-quart everyday stand mixer, $39 (reduced from $80)
For more deals on stand mixers and kitchen appliances, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances.
Amazon is practically giving away this Philips air fryer during Amazon Prime Day 2023
Here's a doorbuster deal on an air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. This updated and compact version of the original Philips air fryer can grill, roast, bake, reheat and air fry. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts). The best part is that Amazon Prime members can score this air fryer for over $100 off right now.
Philips Essential air fryer (4.3 quart), $76 with Prime (reduced from $180)
Get a smart home for $13 with this Amazon smart plug
Turn your home into a smart home in minutes with this ho