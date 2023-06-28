The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
Right now Amazon is offering major discounts on some of the most popular models of Beats headphones, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Enjoy the upgraded Beats headphones — now at deeply discounted prices.
Ready to save even more on a pair of Beats? Don't forget about Amazon's free money deals. You can get $32 in free cash to use on your next Amazon purchase.
Beats offers a diverse line of high-quality headphones. The brand's impressive sound experience and fashionable headphone designs have made them a fan favorite among audiophiles. From noise-canceling, on-ear headphones to compact earbuds designed for fitness enthusiasts, Beats has something for everyone. To help you find the Beats headphones that are right for you, we've compiled the best deals on Beats headphones ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?
Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.
You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.
The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
You don't have to wait until Prime Day to score a great deal on new Beats headphones. These Beats headphones and earbuds are on sale now for a limited time at Amazon.
Beats Solo3: $129
The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and include up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $129 (reduced from $200)
Beats Studio3: $169
Beats Studio3 headphones are practically half price on Amazon, making them one of the best headphone deals for discerning listeners willing to pay for quality. On top of its adaptive noise cancelation, it also features real-time audio calibration, fast charging and easy iOS and Android connectivity. This pair of headphones also support spatial audio and offer great comfort, with many reviewers saying they stay comfortable even when they've been worn for hours.
While its original price puts it out of many budget-minded consumers' reach, it's now deeply discounted at Amazon.
Beats Studio3, $169 (reduced from $350)
Powerbeats Pro: $200
Active users may find the Powerbeats Pro a better fit -- quite literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit, making them ideal for more rigorous activities such as running. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. Plus, they come in several colors, including Cloud Pink and Glacier Blue.
These workout-ideal headphones from Beats are on sale at Amazon.
Powerbeats Pro, $200 (reduced from $250)
Beats Flex wireless earbuds: $50
Your most affordable option is these Beats Flex wireless earbuds, on sale in two colors. These 4.4-star-rated earbuds with a built-in microphone offer up to 12 hours of listening time. They come with four eartip options for comfort.
Beats Flex wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $70)
Beats Studio Buds: $150
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling: active mode and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected, even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in six colors. While they're no longer on sale, these buds get discounted frequently.
Beats Fit Pro: $200
These noise-canceling earbuds come in four fun colors: stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-canceling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio. They're no longer on sale currently.
