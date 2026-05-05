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Trump pauses U.S. mission to guide ships through Strait of Hormuz to see if Iran deal can be struck

By
Joe Walsh
Senior Editor, Politics
Joe Walsh is a senior editor for digital politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered breaking news for Forbes and local news in Boston.
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Joe Walsh

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President Trump said Tuesday he has paused Project Freedom — a U.S. effort announced over the weekend to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz — to see if the United States can strike a deal with Iran.   

The president announced the about-face in a Truth Social post, writing that the project is on hold "for a short period of time" because the U.S. and Iran have made "Great Progress…toward a Complete and Final Agreement." He said he made the decision at the request of Pakistan, which has helped mediate negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The U.S.'s blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place, Mr. Trump said.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

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