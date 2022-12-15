Christmas 2022 live blog: The best holiday deals you can get on last-minute gifts, decorations and more, plus the best Christmas movies

Christmas 2022 live blog: The best holiday deals you can get on last-minute gifts, decorations and more, plus the best Christmas moviesget the free app
We're counting down the days to Christmas 2022 here at CBS Essentials, and there aren't many left -- only 10 days to go!
Our Ultimate Christmas 2022 live blog is your hub for everything holidays. We'll be covering the best Christmas gifts, the best holiday deals and sales, the best Christmas decorations, the best Christmas movies, the best stocking stuffers and so much more. We'll also be keeping an eye on the season's hottest, hardest to find toys (such as the PS5).
Stocking stuffer idea: LOL Surprise dolls are on sale at Walmart now
Walmart is throwing a major sale on toys this week. One of our favorite stocking stuffer finds at Walmart's sale is the LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweet Doll.
Each LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweet Doll package includes eight surprises. Plus, there's one more surprise once everything is unwrapped: "Feed or bathe your Mini Sweet for a water surprise. Will your doll color change in cold water or warm water? Or will it cry, spit, or tinkle?"
Recommended for age 4 through 7.
Get a bright, white smile by Christmas with this Crest Professional 3D Whitestrips deal at Amazon
The best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now at Amazon. It includes two one-hour express whitening treatments, so your smile can be white as snow for Christmas.
Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel. Rated 4.6 stars at Amazon.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $45)
Holiday movie highlight: 'Snow Day' premieres tomorrow on Paramount+
This "thaw-dropping" new movie musical from Nickelodeon is all about "breaking the ice." When a group of kids get the day off of school due to snow, they decide to chase their dreams and make some memories along the way. "Snow Day" stars Ky Baldwin, Michaela Russell, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel.
"Snow Day," streaming Dec. 16 on Paramount+
This pink Christmas tree is on sale right now
You're running out of time to buy a Christmas tree. It's too late for buy a real tree online and many artificial green trees are out of stock. This pink tree is still available on Wayfair. It's even on sale now.
Add a touch of pink to your space with this faux spruce Christmas tree that has frosted branches. Find it in three sizes. This tree comes in two pieces.
The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree, $90 (reduced from $107)
Shop the best Christmas trees and Christmas tree deals right now
Check out these great holiday coffee gifts from Chamberlain Coffee
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for the coffee lover in your life? Check out these new coffee options from Emma Chamberlain's brand, Chamberlain Coffee.
The Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend is a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast in your life. It features notes of chocolate for a festive holiday drink. You can order the blend in ground of whole bean coffee.
Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend, $20
If your intended recipient prefers to use a Keurig for brewing their coffee, you can also include Chamberlain Coffee's newly released coffee pods.
Chamberlain Coffee family blend coffee pods, $14 (reduced from $16)
Save at Walmart with this holiday free money deal
Attention, Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders at Walmart.com when you choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum purchase). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones
Looking for a great deal on a popular holiday gift? Right now, you can save $100 on the Apple AirPods Max headphones on Amazon.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
The PS5 is back in stock at Walmart
Here's your latest chance to snag a PS5 console to put under the Christmas tree: Walmart has the Sony PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock right now. There's no wait, and no markup, so grab one while you can.
Holiday movie highlight: 'Your Christmas or Mine?'
When the young and in love Hayley and James both decide to surprise one another for Christmas, they end up unintentionally swapping families for the holiday season. Now, stuck with virtual strangers, their new relationship will be put to the ultimate test. "Sex Education" actor Asa Butterfield stars alongside Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays and Angela Griffin in "Your Christmas or Mine?" out now on Prime Video.
How to get an Our Place Always Pan for only $99 right now
If an Our Place Always Pan has been on your wishlist, now is the time to strike: Some colors are reduced to only $99, even after Black Friday. Buy this excellent holiday gift below.
Designed to do the work of eight cookware pieces, the Always Pan can be used to braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil and serve. And it will look great in your kitchen while doing it.
Complete with a steamer basket and beechwood spatula, this gorgeous pan is available in six color variations that are currently on sale for only $99.
Holiday movie highlight: 'Spirited'
"A Christmas Carol" gets a makeover in this new musical comedy which reexamines the classic Dickens story through the eyes of the ghosts. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer star in "Spirited," now streaming on Apple TV+
December is here, which means you can pick up a 2022 Advent calendar at a deep discount
December is Advent calendar season. If you haven't picked one up yet, there's good news -- a lot of the best Advent calendars of 2022 are on sale now at Walmart and Amazon.
Walmart Advent calendar deals:
- Harry Potter Lego advent calendar, $29 (reduced from $45)
- Lego Friends 2022 Advent calendar, $21 (reduced from $35)
- Lego Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2022 Advent calendar, $24 (reduced from $45)
- Lego Friends 2022 Advent calendar, $21 (reduced from $35)
- Reese's Peanut Butter 2022 Advent calendar, $28
- BeautySpaceNK premium beauty 2022 Advent calendar $45 (reduced from $135)
Amazon Advent calendar deals:
- Harry Potter Jelly Belly 2022 Advent calendar, $14 (reduced from $40)
- Shocking science 2022 Advent calendar, $35
- Single serve tea 2022 Advent calendar, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Wufers dog treat 2022 Advent calendar, $30 (reduced from $60)
- Disney's Encanto Madrigal Family 2022 Advent calendar, $20 (reduced from $40)
Holiday movie highlight: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
With the holiday season coming up and Starlord still sad about Gamora, Drax and Mantis head to Earth with a special holiday mission: Kidnap Kevin Bacon to be Peter's Christmas present.
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," now streaming on Disney+
Get warm and cozy this Christmas with this Amazon space heater deal
Stay comfortable this winter with a new space heater. Amazon is offering a deal on the 4.6-star-rated Lasko oscillating space heater, with a coupon deal on it as a bonus. It's like doubling up on the savings.
This 1500-watt heater by Lasko features a digital display, two (quiet) heat settings and an included remote. Built-in safety features keep the space heater from overheating. Measures 22.5 inches tall.
Amazon reviewers recommend it for rooms that may not have traditional heating, such as basements or four-seasons rooms. "In 30 degree weather our hot water baseboard heat is not enough to keep [our four-season] room warm, but with this heater it gets toasty in there. It does a wonderful job. Fast heat output."
Lasko oscillating ceramic tower heater, $55 (reduced from $70)
Today's best deal on pooping turtles (no, really)
Looking for a great toy deal? Amazon just marked down this pooping turtle value pack to the lowest price we've ever seen it -- $20.
The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.
The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"
"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.
Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $20 (reduced from $35)
Today's best free money deal: Save $10 on your first three pick-up orders at Walmart
Attention Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders when you place an order at Walmart.com for in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum order.) Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.
This offer expires Dec. 31.
Holiday movie highlight: 'Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas'
Dolly Parton is kicking off December by putting her own twist on a new holiday special. "Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas" is a movie musical about what goes on behind the scenes when the award-winning singer tries to make a new holiday special.
This meta musical boasts a star-studded slate of musical guests, including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus. Also joining the icon onscreen are her two sisters, Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton Griffith. "Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.
"Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas," streaming tonight at 8 p.m. on Peacock
This Bowflex SelectTech dumbell alternative is under $100 at Walmart
Looking to get in better shape for the holidays? Walmart is offering quite the deal on the FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $94 now.
The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.
At this price, why not pick up a set of two?
FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $94 (reduced from $200)
Walmart Deals for Days: The best Roku TV deals you can still get
Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size you need, there's a deal for you.
Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available:
- 24" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $88 (reduced from $138)
- 32" Onn Roku 720p HDTV, $108 (reduced from $144)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 720p HDTV, $118 (reduced from $148)
- 32" TCL Roku 3-Series 1080p HDTV, $148 (reduced from $250)
- 42" Onn Roku 1080p HDTV, $158 (reduced from $248)
- 43" Hisense Roku 720p HDTV, $198 (reduced from $249)
- 50" Onn Roku 4K UHDTV, $238 (reduced from $268)
- 50" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $248
- 55" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $278
- 55" Onn Roku 4K QLED 4K UHDTV, $298 (reduced from $428)
- 58" Hisense Roku 4K UHDTV, $298 (reduced from $338)
- 65" RCA Roku 4K UHDTV, $328 (reduced from $386)
- 65" TCL Roku 4-Series 4K UHDTV, $378
You can finally pre-order the American Girl 2022 Girl of the Year doll on Amazon
Just in time for the holidays, American Girl has arrived on Amazon -- including the 2022 Girl of the Year doll, Corinne, and her sister Gwynn.
Shop the 2022 American Girl of the Year collection
Corinne and Gwynn Tan are two girls living in Aspen, Colorado, just trying to adjust to their new lives as part of a blended family. Corinne and Gwynn love to ski, skate and train their new puppy.
Both dolls are exclusively available in Amazon stores and the American Girl site, along with a variety of winter accessories and clothing.
Shop the 2022 American Girl of the Year collection
Along with this exciting new American Girl Doll collection comes the new American Girl series, "Girl of the Year: Meet Corrine Tan."
This six-episode miniseries tells a story of sisterhood, friendship, perseverance, and accepting your true self. "Girl of the Year: Meet Corrine Tan" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
"Girl of the Year: Meet Corrine Tan," now streaming on Prime Video
Enjoy major savings on this Lavazza espresso machine (and compatible pods)
Looking for the perfect compact espresso machine for your dorm, apartment or home office? Check out this deal on the Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine.
This compact espresso machine is still on sale after Cyber Monday. The espresso machine offers simple touch controls and programmable brewing options.
This mini espresso machine works with Lavazza Blue capsule pods (which you can still get for up to 30% off during Lavazza's Cyber Week sale)
Lavazza Blue mini single-serve espresso machine, $120 (reduced from $185)
How to get 6 Barbie dolls for only $25 on Cyber Monday
Six Barbies for $25? You can get that at Walmart today during its Cyber Monday Deals for Days event.
These sporty Barbies cost only $25 at Walmart today. We've got a swimmer with goggles, a ballerina, a tennis player with a racquet and ball, a rhythmic gymnast with two batons, a volleyball player with a ball and an ice skater Barbie doll to play with.
Barbie six-doll sports career collection, $25 (reduced from $36)
Walmart is practically giving away this mini-fridge for $28 during its Deals for Days sale
Here's the perfect addition for your office space, bedroom or bathroom: A space-saving mini-fridge. It's only $28 right now at Walmart -- a truly bonkers deal.
Walmart reviewers say this LCD-illuminated fridge is the perfect size for storing skin care items. "Not only is the price affordable but it's also a LED mirror. Says one reviewer: "When I saw this product in store I instantly wanted it, but I was skeptical if it would actually chill my things. But it does!"
Personal chiller LED lighted mini-fridge with glass door, $28 (reduced from $40)
Surprise your 'Frozen' fan with this bike still on sale for Cyber Monday
There's a bike on sale at Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals for Days event that your "Frozen" fan will love.
Your little "Frozen" fan will squeal with joy over this Disney bike with a doll carrier sleigh by Huffy. This 12-inch bike has training wheels and its frame has graphics of Elsa. It features sparkling streamers and ice tread tires.
Huffy Disney "Frozen" bike with doll carrier sleigh (12-inch), $78 (reduced from $94)
Caraway's giving back for Giving Tuesday
Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, non-stick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60 percent less carbon dioxide than other non-stick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.
For Giving Tuesday, Caraway is partnering with A Sense of Home, a non-profit organization that "helps to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care."
Today, 10% of all Caraway sales, alongside 100 pieces of Caraway kitchenware, will go to A Sense of Home. Check out our top pick from Caraway Cookware below.
"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs. I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily - love the hanging slip case for the lids as well" a five-star reviewer writes.
This set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.
This HBO Max Cyber Monday deal is still live: Get three months of HBO Max for just $6 -- but act fast!
With titles such as "Euphoria," "House of the Dragon," "The White Lotus" and more, HBO Max has set itself apart from the streaming crowd in a big way.
How much does HBO Max normally cost?
If you're a new subscriber, an ad-supported HBO Max plan will usually cost you $10 per month, and an ad-free one will cost $15 per month.
At the time of publication, HBO Max's Cyber Monday deal is still live. That means you can still score an ad-supported HBO Max plan for just $2 per month for your first three months -- bringing your grand total to $6. Despite saying the offer ends on Nov. 28, right now it appears this can't-miss deal is still available.
HBO Max, $2 and up per month (reduced from $10)
What to watch on HBO Max: 'The White Lotus'
Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO show, "The White Lotus," is back for its second season. This time around, an (almost) entirely new roster of characters will spend a week at the White Lotus in Sicily, relaxing and rejuvenating in paradise. But of course, best laid plans can still go awry.
Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy.
HBO Max, $2 and up per month (reduced from $10)
Walmart has a ton of great PS5 games on sale for Cyber Monday
PlayStation 5 consoles are difficult to find in stock today. But if you're lucky enough to already have a PS5 console, there's an amazing number of Cyber Monday video game deals to take advantage of today. Here's just a small sampling of the PS5 deals at Walmart today.
PS5 Games on sale at Walmart:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, $70
- The Last of Us: Part 1, $69 (reduced from $70)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human, $35 (reduced from $40)
- Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, $36 (reduced from $65)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $40 (reduced from $70)
- Gotham Knights, $70
- Gran Turismo 7, $40 (reduced from $70)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, $40 (reduced from $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, $32 (reduced from $40)
- MLB The Show 22, $20 (reduced from $70)
- FIFA 23, $65 (reduced from $70)
- NBA 2K23, $40 (reduced from $70)
- WWE 2K22, $39 (reduced from $55)
Get the 4.8-star-rated Settlers of Catan board game for half price at Walmart this Cyber Monday
In this multi-award-winning strategy game, players collect and trade resources to build roads, settlements and cities. It's easy to learn, but difficult to master. Rated 4.8 stars at Walmart.
Philo TV Cyber Monday deal you can still get: Get your first month for just $5
Philo is a great budget-friendly option for the TV watcher looking for a little bit of everything. The platform has more than 60 channels available to watch live or record on unlimited DVR space, including HGTV, History, Discovery, AMC, BBC America, World News, the Hallmark Channel, the Lifetime Movie Channel, plus kids channels such as Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons. Philo also has a substantial library of on-demand titles and the option of add-ons including Epix and Starz.
How much does Philo cost?
Philo is available for $25 monthly. New subscribers can try Philo free for one week. For Cyber Monday, Philo is also offering new subscribers 80% off their first month. Pay just $5 for a month of Philo with the code "THANKS."
Philo, $5 for your first month (reduced from $25 per month)
What to watch on Philo: 'Yellowstone'
"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in the U.S., as they handle near-constant conflict on the borders of their land. The popular western drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and more. Philo is currently the only streaming service where you can tune in to Season 5 of "Yellowstone."
Get up to $200 off a custom leather jacket from The Jacket Maker
The Jacket Maker offers all their jackets made-to-measure for just $50 extra. So, you can find your ideal, size-inclusive (size XS to 4XL) leather jacket at a mid-range price point. The Jacket Maker is a direct-to-consumer company, which cuts out the middleman, storefront and marketing costs to make the product more affordable for you.
During its extended Black Friday sale, The Jacket Maker is offering $30 off of every jacket, $100 off orders of two jackets and $200 off orders of three jackets.
You can even schedule a consultation to customize a leather jacket's leather type, color, print and embroideries. You can also make a custom bomber jacket, varsity jacket, embroidered jacket, jean jacket, windbreaker, trenchcoat, parka and leather vest on the site. Custom bags and shoes are available too.
This 2-in-1 Bissell robot vacuum and wet mop
If you have a pet at home, you'll want to check out this 2-in-1 wet mop and robot vacuum. It can pick up pet hair from your carpet and mop up muddy paw prints from hardwood or tile floors.
This robotic multitasker from Bissell mops and vacuums, switching between two tanks to clean every type of surface in your home. It even pairs with the Bissell app to start and schedule cleanings.
Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, $400
Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal: Get half-off a year of Paramount Plus
If you love Paramount content such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon or anything related to "Star Trek," then Paramount+ might be for you. You can see what's new on Paramount Plus this month here.
How much does Paramount Plus cost?
Paramount+ currently has two subscription tiers available: The Essential plan is ad-supported and costs $5 per month, granting access to the platform's entire library, plus NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League available via separate live feeds. The Premium plan is ad-free and includes access to your local live CBS station for $10 monthly.
To kick off the holiday season this cyber Monday, Paramount+ is offering half off all annual subscriptions, no matter the tier. Get the Essential plan for just $25 for the year, or go ad-free with the Premium plan for just $50 annually.
Paramount+ also provides new subscribers a 7-day free trial.
Paramount+, $25 and up per year (reduced from $50 and up)
What to watch on Paramount Plus right now: 'Fantasy Football'
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball?
Get these classic jeans from Everlane for just $98
Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are! You can still score huge savings on trendy fashion styles from tons of brands -- including this can't-miss denim deal from Everlane.
Right now you can score a pair of the Way-High jeans from Everlane for just $98. Available in six colors and four styles. Sale price varies by style.
Save $500 on a new MacBook Pro
On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.
With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.
16" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Lululemon's most popular yoga pants are deeply discounted for Black Friday, but they're selling out quick
When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. Today's Black Friday sale may have something to do with it: Lululemon Align pants normally sell for $128 and up, but today, you can get a pair for as low as $29.
Yes, really.
These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention. These normally retail for $128 - $138, but today, you won't pay more than $99. And, for some color and size combinations, you'll pay much less -- as little as $29 during Black Friday.
25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $29 and up (reduced from $128 and up)
Walmart Deals for Days: This 30-piece glass food storage set is the ultimate Black Friday kitchen deal
Struggling to put away all those Thanksgiving leftovers? You probably need a new kitchen storage set. And Walmart has one heck of an amazing deal on food storage containers: You can get a 30-piece glass storage set for just $20 this Black Friday.
These glass storage containers are microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe and even oven-safe up to 425 degrees. The set includes one 7-cup round container with lid, three 4-cup round containers with lids, three 2-cup round containers with lids, six 1-cup round containers with lids and two 4-cup rectangular containers with lids.
You can get the Theragun Pro for $200 off with this last-minute black Friday deal
Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.
The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.
Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $600)
Check out our guide to the best final Black Friday deals on Theragun, plus more fitness gift ideas.
Belated Black Friday fitness deal: Get the Amazon Halo View for over 50% off
Released in late 2021, the slender, Alexa-enabled Amazon Halo View measures heart rate, activity, sleep and even blood-oxygen levels. It also offers connectability to popular health apps, such as Headspace and Bettersleep, as well as connectivity to your phone. It also boasts a seven-day battery life.
Another added bonus? Each watch comes with a 12-month membership subscription with access to workout and programs. After the trial period, it auto-renews at $4 per month.
This Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle is just $49 for Black Friday
This cute-looking Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle makes a great gift and is just $49 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The on-sale set includes everything you need to snap an instant photo.
The photo bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.
"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)
Belated Black Friday deal: save $200 on The Peloton Bike at Amazon
Looking for a big ticket luxury fitness gift to really wow a loved one -- or even treat yourself -- this year? You couldn't be shopping at a better time, because The Peloton Bike is now on sale at Amazon for a whopping $200 off. Check out this great fitness deal below.
Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.
A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.
Original Peloton Bike, $1,245 (reduced from $1,445)
Looking for more fitness deals? Check out our guide to the best on-sale fitness gifts to give this year.
Save on a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush during the Amazon Black Friday sale
Keep your teeth nice and clean after your holiday meals with this top-rated Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush.
This electric toothbrush has clean, white and gum-care modes. It also has a pressure sensor that protects your teeth and gums from excess brushing. This smart toothbrush offers a replacement reminder when you need to swap out your brush head.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush, $100
Save on all Casper mattresses for Black Friday
Looking to upgrade the guest room ahead of the holidays? Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for a comfy new mattress. Get a great deal -- and a great night's sleep -- when you shop Casper's Black Friday sale today.
Casper is having a massive Black Friday sale. The brand's most-loved mattress, the Casper Original Hybrid, is 2on sale now.
This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort, while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.
Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,445 (regularly $1,695)
Black Friday Christmas decoration sale: Save big on Mr. Christmas nostalgic trees at Amazon now
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to think about decorating. And thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can decorate on the cheap.
Mr. Christmas makes some of the best holiday decorations around -- we're in love with their smart Christmas tree. You can take advantage of a rare pre-Christmas sale on some gorgeous holiday decorations, including this 18" Nostalgic Christmas tree. You can buy one direct from Mr. Christmas for $140... or buy one today on Amazon for just $42 after coupon.
This classically inspired Christmas decoration features LED lights and a two-tone green finish. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
18" Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Christmas tree, $42 after coupon (reduced from $95)
Get a new espresso maker for only $99 now at Walmart
Investing in an espresso maker is a great idea if you're looking to cut down on your spending at Starbucks and make delicious lattes and other espresso drinks at home. Right now, you can snag this Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine for only $99.
The Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine features a 15-bar pump, a built-in milk frother, and a user-friendly digital interface. You can make all kinds of delicious espresso drinks with this machine including lattes, mochas and more. It even has a built-in internal cleaning system. Grab this top-rated espresso machine now while supplies last.
Chefman Barista Pro espresso machine, $99 (reduced from $139)
Score $200 off the Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum during Black Friday
Ahead of the holiday season, score a Black Friday deal on this super powerful cordless Dyson vacuum. The Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum is currently $200 off during Walmart's Deals for Days event.
The Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum boasts the title of most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum (tested to ASTM F558, against cord-free stick market). With a run time of up to 60 minutes when using a non-motorized tool, this lightweight cordless vacuum is engineered to pick up both large debris and fine dust.
This cordless vacuum can easily be turned into a handheld one, and comes with a motorbar cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool, combination tool, mini soft dusting brush and docking station.
"In my 40 years of cleaning, I've never had a vacuum so light weight that has the power that this machine has," one reviewer raves. "I have a one-year old and can get all of my cleaning done while he's asleep because it's so quiet even when turned on max."
Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum, $400 (reduced from $600)
Save $180 on the Le Crueset deep dutch oven
This Le Crueset deep dutch oven is deeply discounted during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save a whopping $180 on this versatile cookware item.
This 5.25-quart cast iron deep dutch oven can be used for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying. Its enameled surface minimizes sticking and staining and makes it easy to clean.
Le Crueset deep dutch oven, $200 (reduced from $380)
Save over $100 on a Bestway SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa during Walmart's Black Friday sale
If you've always wanted to have a relaxing hot tub in your backyard, now's your chance. This 71-inch x 26-inch Saluspa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa can be controlled via smartphone and features 120 bubbling jets with two intensity levels.
The SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa comes with a reinforced cover to lock in heat and prevent contamination from debris while not in use and a ChemConnect dispenser to maintain clean, healthy water. This hot tub holds up to 177 gallons of water and can reach up to 104 degrees.
Bestway SaluSpa Madrid AirJet inflatable spa, $298 (reduced from $400)
Watching FIFA World Cup soccer today? There's a Black Friday deal for that
Today is Black Friday, sure. But it's also the day of the big England vs. USA game in the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.
If you want to stream the game at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST, we recommend Sling TV. Sling TV is essentially a low-priced collection of local and cable TV channels offered over streaming. For the World Cup, Sling's Blue tier will get you both Fox and FS1 at the relative bargain of $40 a month.
Plus, as a Black Friday deal, Sling is offering new users half off their first month of any package, including the Blue tier. So, you can watch all the FIFA games through the Dec. 18 final for just $20.
Beats Studio Buds are 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale
The Beats Studio Buds have rave reviews on Amazon for their impressive sound quality and noise-canceling functionality. Right now, you can score these popular earbuds for 40% during the Amazon Black Friday sale.
These IPX4-rated earbuds, available in five colors, offer a total of 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case (8 hours per charge). They feature active noise cancelation and IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance.
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (reduced from $150)
Save $120 on the Vitamix 5200 blender during Amazon's Black Friday sale
This Vitamix 5200 blender is one of the most-wanted gifts of the holiday season. Right now, you can snag it for $120 off during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.
The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends. The blender is on sale now during Amazon's Black Friday sale, but the deal currently only extends to the black model.
Vitamix 5200 blender, $430 (reduced from $550)
Get up to 20% off new cookware from Caraway this Black Friday
Caraway is a direct-to-consumer ceramics line that uses mineral-based, non-toxic, non-stick coating on its cookware. According to the Caraway website, Caraway cookware releases 60 percent less carbon dioxide than other non-stick models. On top of that, Caraway pots and pans are known for being especially easy on the eyes.
This Black Friday, save 10% on orders over $85, 15% on orders over $425 and 20% on orders over $525. That means you can score an even bigger deal on this already on sale cookware set, complete with all the pans you'll need for holiday cooking this season.
"I am struck by how great this cookware looks and performs. I've used nearly all the pieces, and aside from the practical use of pots and pans, they clean and store very easily - love the hanging slip case for the lids as well" a five-star reviewer writes.
This set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, 6.5-quart Dutch oven, magnetic pan racks and a canvas lid holder.
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Black Friday for $49
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print. The best part is that it's currently only $49 at Walmart.
The set includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
"This is an excellent, high quality, cooking and bakeware set," wrote a Walmart customer. "It's also a great looking set. I absolutely love the beautiful baking dish, and measuring cups! It really helps to cheer everything up, and adds some charm to my kitchen. Everything feels very sturdy and durable and well made. The pots and pans feel heavy and not at all flimsy or cheap. They all function great and make cooking a breeze."
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Save up to 70% during ThirdLove's Black Friday sale
Looking for some cozy loungewear or holiday pajamas to wear this winter? Or some new workout clothing to help you get a head start on your New Year's resolutions? Check out the Thirdlove holiday sale.
Save on loungewear, robes, bras, and activewear now. Everything is up to 70% and you can get an extra 25% off if you spend over $150.
Get your smile ready for the holidays: the Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now
The best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit is on sale now during the Amazon Black Friday sale -- but hurry, the deal ends tonight.
Save $25 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $55)
The Apple Watch Ultra is at its lowest price ever
There's no question: The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's most powerful smartwatch, ever. Right now, you can save $19 on this 4.7-star-rated wearable.
The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge with standard use or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)
The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now
The Google Nest thermostat is the bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's Black Friday sale.
The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and reducing your energy bill this winter.
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)
Nordstrom Black Friday: Ugg slippers are on sale now
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is going on now -- and you can score some great savings right now on these cozy Ugg slippers.
These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent holiday gift. These cozy slippers feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.
Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)
There are also a number of other ugg slipper styles included in the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
- Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)
- Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $69 and up (reduced from $90)
The most popular toy of Christmas 2022 is back in stock at Amazon
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is the No. 1 bestselling toy among CBS Essentials readers this year. What makes it so popular? When you care for the cute guinea pig toy, it gives birth to three babies. The included hutch can be reloaded, so kids can repeat the unique toy experience as often as they'd like.
The toy is so popular, in fact, that it's been sold out at Amazon recently. But we just spotted a restock of this most wanted holiday gift for girls of 2022. Buy this toy now, while you still can.
Surprise! This Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.
How to watch football this Thanksgiving
How to catch the Buffalo Bills vs. the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. EST on Fox and the New England Patriots vs. the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.
How to stream the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions game on CBS: Paramount + subscription, $5 and up per month
Right now, Paramount+ is also offering a Black Friday deal. Through Nov. 27, new and eligible returning subscribers can get half-off an annual Paramount+ subscription -- that's savings of up to $50. Prospective parade watchers can also sign up for a free trial of Paramount+ ahead of Thanksgiving and tune into the parade for free.
Paramount+ annual subscription: $25 and up (reduced from $50 and up)
Our top choice for streaming the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Fox: DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80 per month for the first 5 months
How to watch the New England Patriots vs. the Minnesota Vikings game on NBC: Peacock Premium subscription, $1 and up per month (reduced from $5 and up)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get 'The Simpsons' arcade machine for $300 at Walmart for Black Friday
Attention gamers and those who dream of setting up their own in-home arcade -- Arcade1Up machines are heavily discounted at Walmart for Black Friday. And that includes one of the best four-player arcade games ever made: "The Simpsons."
Relive 1991 all over again. This "The Simpsons" Arcade1Up package includes a matching stool and tin wall sign, 17" LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin-door, clear deck protector, real-feel full-size Arcade1Up joystick and buttons, and volume control.
It stands almost five feet tall with the included riser.
'The Simpsons' Arcade1Up machine, $300 (reduced from $700)
Holiday movie highlight: 'Fantasy Football'
The day after Thanksgiving, once you've finished shopping the best Black Friday sales and snacking on leftover turkey, check out "Fantasy Football" -- a new feel-good film premiering this Friday on Paramount+.
Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball?
"Fantasy Football," streaming Nov. 25
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Vizio for $448
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast, but there's at least one must-see deal still available: You can get a 70" Vizio 4K smart TV for just $448 right now at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a stellar picture. There's a dedicated gaming mode, too.
We like that this Vizio TV easily integrates into your Apple Home/Google Assistant smart home -- you can control the television via voice commands. You can even use your TV to check in to see who's ringing your smart home doorbell.
The next PS5 restock is happening at Walmart today
Walmart will be restocking the PlayStation 5 gaming console today, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST. This PS5 restock is available to all customers -- no Walmart+ membership is required.
You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
- Playstation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle, $459
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
If you miss your chance today, you've got one more opportunity to score a PS5 this week -- Walmart will be restocking the console in stores for Black Friday. Most Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time Friday, Nov. 25.
Shop the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $28
Amazon's Black Friday sale features some impressive Black Friday deals, including almost 50% off the 4.4-star-rated Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). The Amazon smart speaker is on sale for just $28 right now.
The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).
Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)
Get an extra 50% off sale items during Lulus Black Friday sale
Want to refresh your winter wardrobe? Now through Nov. 26, get an extra 50% off all sale items at Lulus with the code BF50.
Save on trendy winter boots, fun and festive holiday looks, Christmas sweaters and more at Lulus Black Friday sale.
Walmart Black Friday deals: The Barbie Dreamcamper is $64
The Barbie Dreamcamper play set is on sale for $64 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The 4.7-star-rated toy is on Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List, a slate of 55 toys the retailer predicts will be the hottest of Christmas 2022.
The Barbie vehicle typically retails for $100. During Black Friday, you can snag one for $36 off. But hurry -- these Walmart Black Friday deals won't last forever.
The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.
A Walmart customer called the toy a "good Christmas gift!" In their review they wrote that the Barbie set was a "great choice for granddaughter. It is large but great for play."
The Barbie Dreamcamper is one of Walmart's picks for the hottest holiday toys of 2022.
Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $99)
Best Black Friday deals at Walmart and Amazon
Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are holding massive early Black Friday sales today, with all sorts of incredible deals on everything from World Cup watching essentials and the most popular gifts of 2022. Now's the perfect time to upgrade to a new 65-inch 4K Roku TV ($228), or pick up a new Apple TV 4K streaming device ($100) to watch all your favorite holiday movies.
Here are a few more must-see early Black Friday deals you can get right now:
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Black Friday
Walmart just dropped a new batch of Black Friday deals during the retailer's Deals for Days event. The major deals event includes $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
However, this Walmart Black Friday deal is currently only available to Walmart+ members. If you want to get your hands on the $299 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, you need to join Walmart+.
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
2023 New Year's resolutions: Save up $500 on a Bowflex treadmill
Whether you're trying to help yourself get those steps in in 2023 or you just want to gift someone a super luxe treadmill this holiday season, Bowflex's Black Friday sale has some great deals for you to shop.
Bowflex treadmills boast motorized incline ranges from -5% to 20%, Comfort Tech deck cushioning, SoftDrop folding systems and bluetooth capabilities. They also come with a one year JRNY membership ($149), which grants you access to the JRNY app, featuring a wide range of fitness classes taught by world-class trainers. Starting at $1,100 during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can score the biggest deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 10.
Bowflex Treadmill BXT8J $1,100 (reduced from $1,300, save $200)
Bowflex Treadmill 10, $1,499 (reduced from $1,999, save $500)
Bowflex Treadmill 22, $2,499 (reduced from $2,699, save $200)
Great jewelry to gift: Save $82 on this Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch
Kendra Scott's first watch collection includes this stunner with diamond dials. It has an ivory mother-of-pearl face and is made of gold-tone stainless steel. This gorgeous timepiece is currently $82 off right now.
Kendra Scott complies with the Kimberley Process, which means it aims to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.
Kendra Scott Alex gold-tone stainless steel diamond dial watch, $246 (reduced from $328)
For more jewelry gift ideas, check out our guide on our favorite lab-grown diamond pieces.
How to score a 1,500-piece Lego set for $25
Legos are a nearly fool-proof gift to give a creative kid during the holidays, and Walmart currently has a Black Friday deal you won't want to pass up -- a 1,500-piece Lego Classic Bricks and Animals set for only $25.
Build 10 animals with this Lego set for ages 4 and up. The animals are a peacock with a stand, a bull, a penguin with ice, a dinosaur with rocks, a unicorn, an ostrich with a nest, a snail, a hippo with a bird on its back, a panda bear with bamboo trees and a giraffe with a tree.
Save 50% on the NYX Professional Makeup beauty Advent calendar
Black Friday beauty alert: The NYX Professional Makeup advent calendar is half off. Get a new look for the holidays, and save big while doing it.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar
'Tis the season to try new makeup! There is lots of lipgloss, eyeshadow and blush to enjoy in this box set from NYX Professional Makeup, a great option for beauty junkies of any age.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar, $32.50 (reduced from $65)
For more great options to countdown the days 'til Christmas, check out the best Advent calendars for adults in 2022: makeup Advent calendars, wine Advent calendars and more unexpected finds.
Gift idea: Save $50 on the Xbox Series S console for Black Friday
Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it:
You can get the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $249 at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can. (Hurry -- it won't last.)
Thanksgiving prep: How to get a free turkey before Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just over a week away. Do you have your turkey yet? The USDA has predicted a turkey shortage for 2022. If you and your family plan to gobble up the Thanksgiving dinner essential, you might want to take advantage of this deal from Butcherbox.
Butcherbox will give you a free Thanksgiving turkey right now, when you sign up for your first box of meat. Plans start at $169 for 9 to 14 pounds of meat every four weeks.
New members who order their first box of 8 to 10 pounds of meat will receive one free-range, all-natural, 10 to 14-pound turkey. This deal is a great option for families who graze on bacon for breakfast, like their Thanksgiving sides heavy on the protein and want a free holiday bird.
Still on a turkey hunt? We've got a guide to help you find a last-minute Thanksgiving turkey.
This 4.8-star-rated LG TV is $650 off during Black Friday
Want to gift someone a luxury TV this holiday season? This 4.8-star-rated 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)
Holiday movie highlight: check out the new Hallmark movies dropping this weekend during Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas
All these new holiday movies, plus the 12 Hallmark movies that have already premiered this season, are available to watch on the Hallmark Channel and to stream live or on-demand on Peacock.
'Inventing the Christmas Prince'
Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr., this romantic Christmas movie follows Shelby, a rocket engineer who wants to quit her job but can't because her young daughter is convinced Shelby's Scrooge-esque boss is a magical Christmas prince.
"Inventing the Christmas Prince," now streaming on Peacock
'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
Three brothers are forced to care for a baby together over the holidays and wind up on an unexpected journey of self-discovery. "Three Wise Men and a Baby" stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.
"Three Wise Men and a Baby," now streaming on Peacock
'When I Think of Christmas'
When Sara returns to her hometown to help her mom, she rediscovers a past relationship and reignites her love for music along the way. Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick star in "When I Think of Christmas."
Amazon deal alert: Score major savings on Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablets
Looking to save on the perfect holiday gift for your kids this year? Check out this unbeatable deal on the new Amazon Fire 8 Kids and Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro tablets.
The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.
The Fire HD 8 Kids is on sale now for 47% off on Amazon The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
Holiday movie highlight: 'A Christmas Story Christmas'
In this long awaited follow-up to the holiday classic, "A Christmas Story," Ralphie is all grown-up and not-quite-ready to step into his father's shoes when he realizes that all the Christmas magic falls on his shoulders this year.
Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie alongside Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb in "A Christmas Story Christmas." Not to be confused with "A Christmas Story 2" or "My Summer Story," expect plenty of holiday shenanigans and an intense mall Santa experience (or two) in this long overdue sequel.
Taylor Swift's famous iPhone 14 case is 25% off for Black Friday
This Burga golden taupe case was recently spotted on Taylor Swift's Apple iPhone. You can get it for 25% off at Burga's Black Friday sale. Plus, there's a buy 4, pay for 2 offer -- it's a great time to stock up on phone protection for the whole family.
There are three versions of this trendy Apple iPhone 14 case; each offers a different level of protection. The least expensive option, the Snap case, is a one-piece design with a raised case bezel. The more expensive, two-piece Tough case features a cushioned silicone interior plus a hard exterior shell. The Elite case, the most expensive option, offers advanced drop protection and an improved grip. Apple MagSafe battery compatible versions of the case are available as well.
Burga golden taupe iPhone 14 case, $34 (reduced from $45)
For more options, check out the best Apple iPhone 14 cases according to reviewers (and Taylor Swift).
Chamberlain Coffee just released a limited edition holiday flavor -- and it's only available for one week
Emma Chamberlain's coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, just unveiled a new limited-edition season flavor. The new Chocolate Matcha is available for one week only.
Chamberlain Coffee is beloved by TikTokers and coffee enthusiasts. For one week only, you can buy the Black Friday exclusive flavor, chocolate matcha, on Chamberlain Coffee's website. The orders will ship out on Black Friday.
Chamberlain Coffee chocolate matcha, $23
The chocolate matcha flavor is also available in a limited edition holiday set with the regular matcha, chocolate match, vanilla matcha and mango matcha.
Chamberlain Coffee limited-edition matcha collection, $82 (reduced from $91 value)
Get a $50 Applebees gift card for $40 at Amazon today
Today's hottest Amazon Black Friday deal is pretty much just free money: You can get a $50 Applebees gift card for just $40 today. And everyone loves free money, right?
Eat good in the neighborhood with this gift card deal. This $50 physical gift card is easy to use in restaurant yourself, or gift to friends and family for the holidays.
$50 Applebees gift card, $40 (reduced from $50)
Holiday movie highlight: 'Blue's Big City Adventure' is a gift for the whole family
Looking for something the whole family can watch together after Thanksgiving dinner? Kids -- and grown-ups who grew up watching "Blue's Clues" -- will love this new mystery-filled musical on Paramount+.
"Blue's Big City Adventure" follows Josh and Blue to New York City, where Josh is hoping to get his big break on Broadway. Steve and Joe (former Blue's Clues hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton) also make appearances in this super fun family film, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.
"Blue's Big City Adventure," now streaming on Paramount+
Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99
This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.
Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.