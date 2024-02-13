Best Presidents Day deals at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Presidents Day is on. Retail giant Walmart is offering a ton of top-rated home goods, tech and more on sale now. Unlike some other Presidents Day sales, Walmart isn't just discounting big-ticket items such as appliances -- you can save big at Walmart now on luggage sets, pet products, robot vacuums to get you ready for spring cleaning, kitchen utensils and so much more. (We did find some larger ticket-items on sale at Walmart -- you can save big on TVs and the Apple Watch, too.)

If you want to save the most money this weekend, we've put together this guide to the best deals at Walmart right now, ahead of Presidents Day 2024. Read on to discover our top sale picks, or tap the button below to head straight to Walmart and shop all the deals.

Don't delay -- Presidents Day will be here and gone before you know it.

Looking for more Presidents Day deals? Check out the best Presidents Day deals on appliances and the best Presidents Day deals on mattresses. You'll also want to check out the big Presidents Day sale at Amazon and at Wayfair.

70" LG 4K smart TV: $499

Walmart

While many retailers offered TV deals before the Super Bowl, Walmart is continuing to offer them even after the big game. This gloriously large 70-inch TV by LG features AI smarts to intelligently upscale low-resolution content into 4K. And it's priced at under $500.

Gamers will appreciate the game optimization dashboard that makes it easy to adjust settings, plus active HDR support to automatically improve the picture of whatever you're watching or playing. And speaking of your favorite show, the built-in LG webOS 22 operating system offers access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Peacock and all your favorite streaming services.

Get this budget-friendly big screen TV at Walmart for $498, reduced from $598.

Apple iPad (9th Gen): 24% off

Apple via Walmart

The 9th generation Apple iPad is our top Walmart iPad tablet deal pick. While this isn't the newest and greatest iPad you can buy right now, this model is every bit worth the sub-$300 price. You get a lot for the money, especially at $249.

Featuring a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, this iPad variant leverages Apple's True Tone technology for superior visual fidelity. It's powered using the Apple A13 Bionic processor, which helps to ensure smooth performance. Buyers can choose between the Wi-Fi Only model or a Wi-Fi + Cellular variant -- with both supporting the advanced Wi-Fi 6E standard and iPadOS 17 (or later). Users can expect a robust battery life, offering up to 10 hours on a single charge.

This iPad is especially suitable for students who need a dependable digital workspace for consistent online work.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): Save $39



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most popular earbuds. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Walmart currently has them listed for $90.

These are the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: Save $30

Ninja

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is really easy to use. First, you mix up the ingredients ahead of time and put them in your freezer overnight. Once its solid, you put your frozen mix into the Ninja Creami. Its powerful blades will turn it into a creamy frozen dessert in minutes. One-touch programming makes it easy to choose between different types of treats, such as ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. A respin function lets you add even more creaminess, if desired. We like the mix-in feature that makes it easy to add bits of Oreo, nuts, chopped up candy bars and more.

Another great feature: The container, lids and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze. After all, the faster you clean up your ice cream maker, the faster you can make ice cream again!

"I'm in love with something I thought was a total waste of money," a Walmart reviewer says. "Try making just plain vanilla. Best I have ever had in my life."

"You can make so many different things!" another reviewer says. "My current favorite is watermelon margarita, watermelon chunks, diced strawberries, limeade, triple sec and tequila. Freeze overnight and spin on sorbet for a perfect margarita slushie."

This ice cream maker is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart. It's currently $169, reduced from $199.

Shark IQ robot vacuum with XL self-emptying base: Save $74

Walmart

Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on a reviewer-loved Shark IQ robot vacuum. The 4.3-star-rated vacuum offers powerful suction and a multi-roll brush for a deep clean on carpet and hardwood floors. The vacuum's bagless, self-emptying base can hold up to 45 days worth of dirt and debris, so you won't need to worry about emplying the vacuum out after every use.

"[I] love this vacuum!" one reviewer says. "We have four dogs and lots of hair! We have tried three different Roombas and none of them even came close to the job this Shark does.

"My floors haven't been this clean in forever!"

Regularly $299, get the Shark IQ robot vacuum deal for $225 at Walmart now.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece stainless steel knife block set: Save $10

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block to hold it all.

"I love everything Pioneer Woman and this knife set is no exception," a reviewer says. "These knives are made of stainless steel and are super sharp. The assortment you receive with this set includes any knife you would need on a daily basis, with the bonus of scissors."

This set is available in four colors. It's currently on sale for $30, reduced from $40.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker with Wi-Fi: $132 off

Walmart

This splurge-worthy nugget ice maker went viral over the summer, but this ice is so good you'll want to crunch on it all year long. The stainless steel version is on sale for $447, reduced from $579.

What's so special about nugget ice? Nugget ice is not as hard as standard ice cubes -- it's something like compacted ice flakes. It's pleasant to chew, and not as hard on your teeth. Plus, the extra air insulating them makes them last longer and keep your drinks colder.

This countertop ice maker is smart, with built-in Wi-Fi, so you can request fresh ice from your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant and have it ready in 20 minutes. It makes up to 24 pounds of ice a day and can hold 3 pounds of ice. Melted ice gets recycled back into the water reservoir, which gets automatically converted back into nugget ice.

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 nugget ice maker comes with a scoop. It's rated 4 stars at Walmart.

Xbox Series S console with 2 controllers: Save $70



Walmart

This gaming deal includes the Xbox Series S console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

Get it now for $70 off. It's just $300.

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

(Need some games for your new Xbox console? Check out our article on the best Xbox games in 2024.)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: Save $70

Dyson

The best-selling Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads, one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

"[I] absolutely love this Dyson!" a Walmart reviewer says. "We are a pet friendly home and this collects all the dog hair and dander."

Get the 4.1-star-rated Dyson V8 Absolute for $450 at Walmart (reduced from $520).

Dyson Omni-Glide cordless stick vacuum: Save 44%

Walmart

Think you can't afford a Dyson vacuum if you're on a tight budget? This Walmart deal will make you think again: The retailer is currently offering the Dyson Omni-Glide stick vacuum for $195, almost half its retail price of $350.

The Dyson Omni-Glide weighs 4.2 pounds and boasts an articulating neck and 360-degree castors, so it's easy to move around and get into tight spaces. Whole-machine filtration makes sure dust and allergens are trapped, instead of blown back into the air.

We love that this budget vacuum is versatile. Need a hand-held vac? This transforms into one with the push of a button.