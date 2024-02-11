Where you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl live today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

At long last Super Bowl LVIII is here. Instead of having FOMO for the people watching the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, we're gearing up to watch game from home.

Figuring how to watch the game (and when kickoff happens) can be about as tricky as deciphering Andy Reid's playbook -- not all streaming services that carry NFL football will carry today's game. So instead of spending your time searching for answers to your Super Bowl-related questions (like how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable), we've assembled all the information you need to watch the big game live.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

What time does the Super Bowl start airing?

Super Bowl LVIII kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Expect some NFL-worthy fanfare, including country star Reba McEntire singing the national anthem and Post Malone's version of "America the Beautiful" before kickoff. Also performing, singer Andra Day will sing hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

CBS and Paramount+ will offer seven hours of pregame coverage live from Las Vegas before kickoff.

What channel is the Super Bowl on this year?

The Super Bowl will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. A more family-friendly version game will be simulcast on Nickelodeon, which you can also watch via Paramount+.

Can you watch the 2024 Super Bowl for free?

If you're one of the millions of households who bid their cable company farewell, you can still watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable. There are three ways to watch Super Bowl LVIII for free even if you don't have cable.

Paramount+ offers a free seven-day trial, which allows you to watch the Super Bowl for free while testing out the platform (new members only). You'll be able to watch immediately on your mobile device or smart TV. Once the seven-day free trial has expired, you'll be charged regular Paramount+ pricing ($5.99 per month for Paramount+ Essential or $11.99 per month for Paramount+ with Showtime). You can cancel at any time.

offers a free seven-day trial, which allows you to watch the Super Bowl for free while testing out the platform (new members only). You'll be able to watch immediately on your mobile device or smart TV. Once the seven-day free trial has expired, you'll be charged regular Paramount+ pricing ($5.99 per month for Paramount+ Essential or $11.99 per month for Paramount+ with Showtime). You can cancel at any time. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a live feed of their local TV networks plus a wealth of popular cable TV channels. With a Fubo subscription, you can watch the CBS Super Bowl LVIII live feed without a cable subscription by signing up for the platform's seven-day free trial. You can cancel anytime, or allow your free trial to rollover into a Fubo subscription starting at $80 per month.

is a sports-centric streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a live feed of their local TV networks plus a wealth of popular cable TV channels. With a Fubo subscription, you can watch the CBS Super Bowl LVIII live feed without a cable subscription by signing up for the platform's seven-day free trial. You can cancel anytime, or allow your free trial to rollover into a Fubo subscription starting at $80 per month. You can watch the Super Bowl with a digital HDTV antenna

All the ways to watch the Super Bowl 2024

In addition to the streamers listed above, the 2024 Super Bowl can be watched on the following paid streaming services.

Hulu + Live TV : If you want to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable and you still want access to your local network channels, Hulu + Live TV will carry the live CBS Super Bowl LVIII feed. You'll also have access to Hulu's extensive catalog of original and on-demand content, including "The Bear" and "Only Murderers In The Building." A Disney+ and ESPN+

: If you want to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable and you still want access to your local network channels, Hulu + Live TV will carry the live CBS Super Bowl LVIII feed. You'll also have access to Hulu's extensive catalog of original and on-demand content, including "The Bear" and "Only Murderers In The Building." A Disney+ and NFL+: If you want to watch the Super Bowl on your phone, tablet or other mobile device, NFL+ gives you access to today's game, plus you'll be able to watch out-of-market NFL games next season. NFL+ is $6.99 per month. (Note that you cannot access NFL+ games on your TV.)

Who's performing at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show?

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for the first time in his career. The 45-year-old singing sensation previously appeared as a guest for the Super Bowl XLV halftime show, which was headlined by the Black Eyed Peas.

Usher told CBS News performing at the Super Bowl is a moment he's waited for his entire life. The superstar was handpicked by Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has executive produced the show since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

What is the Nickelodeon 2024 Super Bowl broadcast?

For the first time in history, the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats. In addition to the CBS 2024 Super Bowl broadcast, the game will be simulcast on Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon's family-friendly version of Super Bowl LVIII will feature virtual-reality graphics and Nick characters in the game broadcast. The kid-themed Super Bowl LVIII broadcast comes on the heels of "Nickmas", the NFL's Christmas Day broadcast on Nickelodeon during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

You may not see Taylor Swift on the Nickelodeon Super Bowl 2024 broadcast, but fans can expect to see SpongeBob SquarePants at the game.