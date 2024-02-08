Is Paramount Plus worth it?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Bowl LVIII will be streaming live on Paramount+. Paramount +

Paramount+ is having a moment. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, and the Paramount+ streaming service will be carrying the game live.

If you've been considering signing up for the low-cost streaming service ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, you may have some questions. We've broken down everything you need to know about Paramount+ to answer that most important question: Is Paramount+ worth it?

Is Paramount+ worth paying for?

While there are a lot of terrific streaming platforms offering high-quality content, Paramount+ has a few things going for it that others don't, starting with the price. At $5.99 per month for the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier, Paramount+ is a less expensive streaming service than Disney+ (starting at $7.99 per month), Netflix (starting at $15.49 per month without ads) or Hulu ($17.99 per month without ads).

But Paramount+ offers so much more than just a terrific price.

You can try Paramount+ for free and cancel anytime

Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial and the ability to cancel anytime. Simply choose the Paramount+ Essential tier ($5.99 per month) or the Paramount+ with Showtime tier ($11.99 per month). Once you confirm your subscription, your seven-day free trial will begin. You won't be charged until your free trial ends.

Paramount+ is the exclusive streamer of the 2024 Super Bowl

If you're looking to stream Super Bowl LVIII, Paramount+ will stream the big game live on Feb. 11, 2024. All Paramount+ subscribers can watch the Super Bowl live, plus the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show featuring music sensation Usher.

One of the most anticipated Super Bowls in recent history, Super Bowl LVIII is a stellar matchup between two of the best teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to become the first back-to-back winners of the Super Bowl in twenty years.

Whether you're a Niners fan or a Chiefs fan, a Taylor Swift fan hoping to catch a sighting with Travis Kelce, or just someone who loves watching all the epic Super Bowl commercials, Paramount+ is the place to be this Sunday.

Watch the NFL, Champions League live, SEC college football and more with Paramount+

We think one of the biggest benefits of Paramount+ is its live sports content. During the NFL season, Paramount+ subscribers will have access to CBS-aired NFL games. As long as the game is broadcast on CBS, subscribers from both pricing tiers will be able to stream it on their smart TV, phone or mobile device. (Some regional restrictions will apply.)

In addition to CBS-aired NFL games, Paramount+ subscribers have access to live and on-demand SEC college football games, live and on-demand NWSL games, the UEFA Champions League, March Madness games and more.

Paramount+ has CBS-aired live events: Grammy Awards and the Golden Globes

Another perk of a Paramount+ subscription is you can stream CBS-aired live events like the Grammy Awards and the Golden Globes. To livestream CBS-aired award shows and marquee events like the Grammy Awards, you'll need a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. (Paramount+ with Showtime includes a live feed of your local CBS affiliate.)

You can watch CBS-aired award shows on demand the next day on Paramount+ with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

CBS will be host to the upcoming CMT Music Awards 2024, broadcast live on April 7, 2024. You can watch the show live with Paramount+ with Showtime.

Paramount+ has great original content



We're impressed by the depth and quality of the original content on Paramount+. From Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in "1923" to Sylvester Stallone in "Tulsa King," Paramount+ has a library of high-quality original content starring Hollywood heavy hitters we never thought we'd see on the small screen.

Paramount+ also offers a vast collection of kids programming, including a new SpongeBob series and an iCarly reboot worth watching with the family. Plenty of classic and current Nickelodeon shows are available to stream, as well.

In addition to Paramount+ original content, the streamer features content from Showtime (with the Paramount+ with Showtime tier). That means you'll be able to watch "Billions" and "Homeland" with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription.

Simply put, yes, we think Paramount+ is worth it. If you're subscribing to Paramount+ because you gave your cable company a "Dear John" letter ages ago and want to stream the 2024 Super Bowl, you'll likely find yourself sticking around long past your seven-day free trial has passed. That's because Paramount+ has tons of content for sports fans, including upcoming NCAA March Madness, next season's CBS-aired SEC football games, the 2024-2025 NFL season games airing on CBS, plus the NWSL and the Champions League.

After diving deep into the Paramount+ catalog of originals, we found a queue of content we wanted to watch, including "Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner, "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone, the "Yellowstone" origin stories "1883" starring Sam Elliott and Faith Hill and "1923" starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. We also love being able to watch past and future seasons our favorite CBS-aired shows, such as "Survivor." (A new season of "Survivor" starts Feb. 28, 2024.)

Pricing: Paramount+ Essential vs. Paramount+ with Showtime

Paramount+ offers two pricing tiers. Paramount+ Essential costs $5.99 per month. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99 per month.

What you need to know about a Paramount+ Essential subscription:

Paramount+ Essential subscribers get access to CBS-aired NFL games and UEFA Champions League, but Paramount+ Essential subscribers won't get livestream access to their local affiliate for all CBS-aired sports and content.

Paramount+ has a huge library of movies and TV shows available to all subscribers.

You can stream of marquee events like the Golden Globes and the Grammy Awards the next day, on demand.

What you need to know about a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription:

Paramount+ with Showtime includes everything in the Paramount+ Essential tier, plus a live feed of your local CBS affiliate.

You'll see no ads, except those that appear in live CBS-aired programming.

You get access to Showtime original content and movies.

You'll be able to download shows to your mobile device so you can watch offline.

Which Paramount+ pricing plan is the best?

If you're subscribing to Paramount+ in anticipation of the 2024 Super Bowl, you can watch the big game on any of the streamer's subscription tier. If you decide to try the lower-priced Essential tier, you can always upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime later.

If you travel regularly, especially if you're traveling with kids, a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription allows you to download shows to your mobile device ahead of that long flight or car trip. Likewise, fans of college sports and sports fans in general should consider the Paramount+ with Showtime tier to allow you to stream the sports you want without having to miss a beat.

Paramount+ with Showtime is also a great choice for those willing to pay a little extra for an ad-free watching experience.