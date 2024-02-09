CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you frustrated with the performance of your current dishwasher? Is it too small, too slow or maybe just really, really loud? If so, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with one of the best dishwashers of 2024. Many of them are on sale now, ahead of Presidents' Day.

The best dishwashers in 2024 are equipped with the best new features and functions in dishwasher tech. These modern dishwashers are high-capacity, quiet and include smart features. They're likely much more energy efficient than your current model, too.

The best dishwashers of 2024

Shop the best dishwashers in 2024 below. We've found top-rated kitchen appliances from Samsung, Maytag, Whirlpool and more that you can shop right now. All of these dishwashers have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive reviews.

Quietest dishwasher: Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA)



Running at 39 decibels, this Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is practically silent -- it's the quietest of all the options listed. That makes it great for families -- you can do dishes at nap time without waking the baby, or do dishes after dinner without drowning out the TV.

The appliance features a fingerprint-resistant finish, a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. This smart dishwasher features Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor and control it remotely. It's Energy Star certified.

You can get up to $300 in extra savings when you bundle this dishwasher with more kitchen appliances from Samsung. Installation is available for an extra $190 charge. Old appliance haul away is available for $15.

Samsung also makes a designer Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39dBA dishwasher in navy steel. It's on sale, too.

Best for small kitchens: 18" Samsung whisper quiet dishwasher (46 dBA)



This 18-inch dishwasher is a great option for small kitchens. This compact kitchen appliance features Samsung's AutoRelease Door-Dry function. When engaged, the dishwasher door automatically opens after the wash cycle to circulate air and allow for faster drying.

The machine features an express mode called Express 60 Cycle that can wash and dry a load of dishes in 60 minutes. It's Energy Star certified.

Get this dishwasher direct from Samsung and you can take advantage of 0% APR financing for 2 years.

Best filtration: 24" Maytag top control built-in dishwasher with stainless steel tub (47 dBA)

There's a lot to love about Maytag's 24-inch top control stainless steel dishwasher. We like that it has dual filtration plus four powerful chopping blades that grind up bits of food to keep them from clogging the drain. The dishwasher comes with leak-detection smarts and will alert you when there's an issue.

Never pre-wash your plates again. This fingerprint-resistant, stainless-steel Maytag dishwasher features dual power filtration to filter and disintegrate any food in its path. The appliance's PowerBlast cycle uses high-pressure jets, high water temps and hot steam to scour away foods that typically stick to dishes. The sani-rinse mode eliminates 99.999% of food soil bacteria on your dishes and cups.

"Love this product, it is everything it said and more. The dual power filtration is a game changer," wrote a verified customer of the dishwasher on the Best Buy site.

Another reason to love this dishwasher: It comes with a lengthy, 10-year warranty.

Best for most families: 24" KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher (44 dBA)

If you're looking for a dishwasher than can stand up to grimy kids' fingers, we like the KitchenAid top control built-in dishwasher. It has a finish that resists smudges and fingerprints. When it does get dirty, the stainless steel wipes clean with a soft cloth and some water.

Another key feature of this dishwasher is its adjustable middle rack, which glides out effortlessly. It can be lowered to make more room for mixing bowls, pitchers and other large items. The rows in the middle and lower racks are adjustable, too, to accomodate dishes of different sizes. Powerful filtration allows you to wash heavily soiled pans and delicate glasses at the same time, without worrying that they'll come out dirtier than when they went in.

One Best Buy reviewer called the KitchenAid top-control built-in dishwasher the "best dishwasher we've ever owned."

"We absolutely love this dishwasher," the reviewer said. "It is super quiet, it cleans the dishes/pots/pans/casserole dishes impeccably clean, the drying function works perfectly (including Tupperware containers and lids)."

Budget option with a powerful clean: 24" LG front-control built-in dishwasher (48 dBA)

This fingerprint-resistant LG dishwasher is outfitted with cool functions. We love the fact that it has four spray arms instead of just two, and that they move back and forth while spinning so water hits dishes from all angles. We also like the efficient, two-stage drying action that vents moist air outside while cycling in dry air.

The EasyRack Plus feature lets you customize your racks with three different height settings, perfect for cleaning large items. Tines are customizable to fit in more dishes.

This 4.4-star-rated dishwasher comes with a limited 10-year warranty on its inverter direct drive motor. Find it at Best Buy.

What to consider when buying a dishwasher

Considering buying a new dishwasher? You have many dishwasher options. If you have a smart home, you might consider buying a smart dishwasher. If you have small kitchen, a portable dishwasher or a countertop dishwasher might be right for you.

Do you find that your family tends to piles up dirty dishes? You might want to shop dishwashers with adjustable racks or dishwashers with a pre-wash cycle, if they fit your budget.

Work from home and need peace and quiet? We've found the quietest dishwasher on the market that you can buy right now.

When is the best time to buy a dishwasher?

You might be wondering, when is the best time to buy a dishwasher? Experts have said that you should replace your dishwasher every 10 years. While a broken dishwasher might be easily repaired, your 10-year-old dishwasher probably doesn't include the features and functions of a newer model.

Presidents' Day in February is typically a great time to shop for dishwashers -- the holiday is associated with appliance sales. Shop deals from your favorite dishwasher brands, including Samsung, LG, KitchenAid, Maytag and more.