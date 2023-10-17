October seems like a weird time to buy an ice cream maker, but this No. 1 seller is deeply discounted at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The calendar may say October, but any month is a good month for ice cream. If you want to make up fun frozen treats at home, we love and recommend the TikTok-famous Ninja Creami ice cream maker (NC300 model). From healthy protein ice cream to fruity sorbets and unique cereal-inspired concoctions, social media users used this top-rated ice cream maker to create all sorts of fun flavors this summer.

Now that the weather has cooled, you can save big on this Ninja ice cream maker. Walmart is offering it right now for just $169, a savings of $30.

It's really easy to use. You just mix up the ingredients ahead of time and put them in your freezer overnight. Once its solid, you put your mix into the Ninja Creami. Its powerful blades will turn it into a creamy frozen dessert in minutes. One-touch programming makes it easy to choose between different types of treats, such as ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. A respin function lets you add even more creaminess, if desired. We also like the mix-in feature that makes it easy to add bits of Oreo, nuts, chopped up candy bars and more.

Another great feature: The container, lids and paddle are all top-rack dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze. (After all, the faster you clean up your ice cream maker, the faster you can make ice cream again!)

It's a bit different than traditional ice cream makers, but that's not a bad thing. Reviewers love this ice cream maker, rating it 4.4 stars at Walmart

"I'm in love with something I thought was a total waste of money," says one Walmart reviewer. "Try making just plain vanilla. Best I have ever had in my life."

"You can make so many different things!" says another reviewer. "My current favorite is watermelon margarita, watermelon chunks, diced strawberries, limeade, triple sec, and tequila. Freeze overnight and spin on sorbet for a perfect margarita slushie."

