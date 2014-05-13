VA Hospitals Scandal
CBS News' investigation into VA Medical Centers and deaths of patients due to long waits for care
Latest
VA director apologizes for comments about sex harassment claims
When CBS SF Bay Area told David Stockwell about women's sexual harassment claims, he defended the investigative process
Feds step up investigations as drugs vanish at some VA hospitals
AP: Doctors, nurses or pharmacy staff at federal hospitals siphoned away controlled substances for their own use or street sales
Accident or crime? VA worker charged over death
Case of Fredrick Harris, charged with manslaughter in 2013 death of Air Force vet Charles Johnson in La., is now political fodder
Employee bonuses in question at embattled VA
The Department of Veterans Affairs paid out $100.43 million in performance bonuses to employees in 2014 -- even though several of them were under investigation or accused of mismanagement
Cleaning up the VA
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs tells Scott Pelley about his personal mission to reorganize the troubled agency for his fellow vets
"Livid" VA patients still facing long waits times for health care
AP study finds that number of appointments that take longer than 90 days to complete has nearly doubled since the summer
VA rule change could double number of vets eligible for health care
Amid pressure from Congress and veterans groups, VA says it will relax 40-mile rule for private medical care
Nearly a year removed from scandal, how is Phoenix VA doing?
President Obama visits VA hospital at the heart of controversy over mismanaged veterans; improvements made, but there's still more to do
Robert McDonald announces plans to reorganize the VA
A new structure comes in the wake of a scandal at VA hospitals around the country
Robert McDonald: Cleaning up the VA
VA moves to fire 4 senior executives due to scandal
The firings come as part of a government crackdown on the embattled agency after veterans experienced long wait times for care and falsified records
VA managers lied about problems, inspector says
During the probe in the wake of the VA hospital wait times scandal, an inspector general says his office was lied to
Obama to veterans: Defeating ISIS won't be easy or quick
But, the president added, "America does not forget" and "justice will be done"
Veterans Affairs says no proof delays were behind hospital deaths
The agency had been accused of holdups in care that led to the deaths of 40 veterans at the Phoenix VA hospital
Obama: "Our veterans don't have time for politics"
The VA reform bill the president signed, which sailed through Congress last week, aims to clean up the agency after its hospital wait times scandal
VA reform bill clears Senate, awaits Obama's signature
Scrambling to wrap up work before a 5-week summer recess, lawmakers finished the bill to reform the embattled Veterans Affairs health care system
House approves bill overhauling VA health care
The bipartisan compromise bill to reform the scandal-plagued Veterans Affairs Department now heads to the Senate
Bob McDonald confirmed as new VA secretary
The former Procter & Gamble executive will face serious challenges and high expectations as he tries to reform the embattled agency
VA reform deal's architects aim for speedy passage
The chairmen of the congressional veterans affairs committees are working quickly to get the bill passed before Congress' summer recess
Congressional negotiators agree on VA reform: What will they fix?
On the eve of their five-week summer recess, House and Senate Veterans Affairs committee chairmen hammered out a deal to reform the embattled VA
Veterans' Affairs committee chairmen reach VA reform deal
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Jeff Miller, R-Fla., moved past a public breakdown in negotiations last week to reach an agreement on reform legislation
VA nominee clears first Senate hurdle
The full Senate will vote soon to confirm former Procter & Gamble CEO Robert McDonald to be the new secretary of Veterans Affairs
VA nominee Robert McDonald pledges to "transform" embattled agency
Obama's nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary pledged to reform the scandal-plagued agency, saying "systematic failures" must be addressed
VA chief pledges end to whistleblower retaliation
The acting Veterans Affairs secretary vowed to crack down on whistleblower retaliation after critical report
CEOs as government saviors: Boom or bust?
Are expectations unrealistically high that Obama's VA secretary nominee - former CEO Bob McDonald - can fix a broken bureaucracy?
Wait Times Scandal
Facing VA scandal, Obama stresses "sacred obligation" to veterans
Hagel: "Someone has to be accountable" for VA health care crisis
Veterans hospital scandal: Former defense secretary calls for immediate action
Memo shows VA gaming appointments system to hide wait times
Veterans care scandal: Shinseki orders nationwide audit of VA system