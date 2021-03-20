Live

VA Medical Centers to undergo face-to-face audits

Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki says the more than 1,700 VA Medical Centers across the country will be visited and reviewed following claims that up to 40 veterans died waiting for care at a Phoenix clinic. Wyatt Andrews reports.
