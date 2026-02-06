Pentagon says it's cutting ties with "woke" Harvard, discontinuing military training and fellowships

The Pentagon said Friday it is cutting ties with Harvard University, ending all military training, fellowships and certificate programs with the Ivy League institution.

The announcement marks the latest development in the Trump administration's prolonged standoff with Harvard over the White House's demands for reforms.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement Friday that Harvard "no longer meets the needs of the War Department or the military services," using the administration's preferred term for the Department of Defense.

"For too long, this department has sent our best and brightest officers to Harvard, hoping the university would better understand and appreciate our warrior class," Hegseth said. "Instead, too many of our officers came back looking too much like Harvard — heads full of globalist and radical ideologies that do not improve our fighting ranks."

In a separate post on X, Hegseth wrote, "Harvard is woke; The War Department is not."

Starting with the 2026-27 academic year, the Pentagon will discontinue graduate-level professional military education, fellowships and certificate programs, the statement said. Personnel currently attending classes at Harvard will be able to finish those courses.

Similar programs at other Ivy League universities will be evaluated in coming weeks, Hegseth said, alleging that Ivy League schools have shown a "pervasive institutional bias."

Harvard runs several programs for veterans and active-duty service members, including a Harvard Kennedy School fellowship. It has a long history of links to the military, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Hegseth earned a master's degree from Harvard but symbolically returned his diploma in a 2022 Fox News segment. A Pentagon social media account run by Hegseth's office resurfaced the clip in which Hegseth, then a Fox News commentator, returned the diploma and wrote "Return to Sender" on it with a marker.

The military offers its officers a variety of opportunities to get graduate-level education at both war colleges run by the military as well as civilian institutions like Harvard.

Broadly, while opportunities to attend prestigious civilian schools offer less direct benefit to a servicemember's military career than their civilian counterparts, they help make troops more attractive employees once they leave the military.

In his post, Hegseth said officers who were sent to study at Harvard frequently came back with "heads full of globalist and radical ideologies." He also alleged the university had "fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment."

Harvard has long been President Trump's top target in his administration's campaign to bring the nation's most prestigious universities to heel. Administration officials have cut billions of dollars in Harvard's federal research funding and attempted to block it from enrolling foreign students after the campus rebuffed a series of government demands last April.

The White House has said it's punishing Harvard for tolerating anti-Jewish bias on campus. Harvard leaders argue they're facing illegal retaliation for failing to adopt the administration's ideological views, or failing to agree to unprecedented federal oversight over the school's academic programs. Harvard sued the administration in a pair of lawsuits. A federal judge issued orders siding with Harvard in both cases. The administration is appealing.

Tensions had eased over the summer as Mr. Trump teased a deal that he said was just days away. It never materialized, and on Monday, the president dug deeper, demanding $1 billion from Harvard as part of any deal to restore federal funding. That's twice what he had demanded before.

Several other elite schools have cut deals with the Trump administration to restore their federal research funding. Columbia University agreed to pay the federal government $200 million, while Brown University agreed to donate $50 million to workforce development programs.