Titanic, 100 years later
A look back at the Titanic, 100 years after the legendary ship sank
Interactive: The Titanic
Take an interactive look at the history of the Titanic
100th anniversary of Titanic's completion
Almost 100 years ago, construction was completed on the Titanic, perhaps the most famous ship ever built. The occasion is being in the city where it was built. Mark Phillips reports.
Titanic: A tragedy very much alive
Descendants of survivors talk about a night to remember, and the stories of sacrifice that sustain them
Memorial ceremony marks Titanic's 100th anniv.
After a short service and moment of silence, 3 floral wreaths are cast onto the waters of the North Atlantic
Irish town with great Titanic loss commemorates tragedy
As two ships from two continents converged atop the resting place of the Titanic to honor its more than 1,500 victims, a small town in Ireland where the tragedy was real and lasting, came together to remember the 11 citizens they lost that day. Mark Phillips reports.
Events around world mark Titanic centenary
On 100th anniversary of fated liner's collision with iceberg, the ship and 1,500 lives lost are remembered
Cameron on Titanic: "Death in slow motion"
Director of Academy Award-winning movie discusses the ship, its unsung heroes, and why the legend of the disaster will endure
Remembering the Titanic sinking 100 years later
Exactly 100 years ago today, the Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg. Rebecca Jarvis visits several museums to learn more about the Titanic and the people that are keeping the ship's legacy alive.
Titanic mania endures 100 years after sinking
A look at the sinking and why we're obsessed with it, from the ship's class warfare to failings in human innovation
Women and children first? Not quite, says report
Swedish researchers find when it comes to sinking ships, concept of male chivalry just a myth
James Cameron: Exploration's in our DNA
Filmmaker and explorer talks Titanic, and what it's like to be at the deepest part of the ocean
Robin Gibb misses Titanic concert due to illness
Robin Gibb's son says he's hoping the Bee Gees star will have a speedy recovery
Titanic survivor's family treasures legacy
It has been one hundred years since the Titanic set sail from England on its maiden voyage. One of the survivors settled in New Jersey, and as Manuel Gallegus reports, her family treasures the legacy.
Irish town comes to terms with Titanic past
Fourteen people from the town of Addergoole, Ireland sailed on the Titanic 100 years ago -- 11 of them died.
Titanic memorial cruise delayed by emergency
Sick passenger forces the Titanic 100-year anniversary memorial cruise to turn back briefly
Irish town makes peace with Titanic tragedy
Nowhere was the tragedy of the Titanic felt more deeply than in the remote parish of Addergoole, Ireland where it was hardly spoken of for almost 100 years. Now, one of the town's doctors is providing some needed closure by becoming the driving force behind the Addergoole Titanic Society. Mark Phillips reports.
Southampton commemorates Titanic anniversary
English port city is paying tribute with a series of events to mark the tragedy's 100th anniversary
Titanic at 100: The story lives on
One of the most iconic images of the modern age, the sinking of the Titanic, is remembered in movies and memories
Titanic: A voyage to remember
On April 10, 1912, the largest floating vessel of her day, the Titanic set sail on her maiden voyage for New York, from Southampton, England. Willem Marx reports of the 715 crew members from Southampton, just 156 returned.
Cruise retraces Titanic's route, 100 years later
Survivor's relatives and others have set sail on a massive cruise sailing the Titanic's route across the Atlantic
Titanic's voyage recreated 100 years later
Many believed the Titanic was designed to be an eternal kingdom - an unsinkable ship that would never die. And now, 100 years after the Titanic's maiden and only voyage, another ship's passengers and crew have set sail to retrace the historic voyage. Tony Guida reports.
Titanic: Prominent people who dodged the disaster
A list of noted individuals who backed out of bookings on Titanic's maiden voyage
James Cameron gives "Titanic" a 3D facelift
Fifteen years after "Titanic" won 11 Oscars, epic director and explorer continues to fuse his mutual love of science and art
Stars literally overhauled for Titanic 3D
Eagle-eyed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson spotted an imperfection in James Cameron's blockbuster film
Titanic bandleader note among items up for auction
Auction house commemorating 100th anniversary of Titanic sinking by auctioning 180 pieces of memorabilia online starting on April 19