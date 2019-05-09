Game of Thrones
The latest news, interviews, videos about HBO's hit drama
Latest
-
Emilia Clarke responds to "Game of Thrones" coffee cup controversy
Daenerys Targaryen is attempting to clear her name
-
HBO digitally removes coffee cup from "Game of Thrones" episode
After fans poked fun at the show for leaving the cup, the scene now only shows Daenerys Targaryen holding a dark container
-
"Game of Thrones" fans spot coffee cup and Twitter couldn't believe it
Eagle-eyed viewers knew a latte was up when they saw a coffee cup in Westeros
-
Beware of spoilers! "Game of Thrones" fans undergo internet abstinence
We are two episodes away from the series finale of the most popular show on television: HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” More than 12 million people watch the show on TV and another five million on other platforms. But for those loyal fans who fall behind, the crisis of "spoilers" is real. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. We assure you this story doesn't have any spoilers.
-
Did Ghost and Danny's dragons survive Battle of Winterfell?
What do we say to the god of death? Not today.
-
This is everyone who died in the Battle of Winterfell
Much of the hype heading into "The Longest Night" was surrounded on who of the beloved characters would die in the episode — here's who did
-
"Game of Thrones": How tactical technology could have impacted the Battle of Winterfell
CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to talk about how advanced tactical technology could have shaped battles in "Game of Thrones."
-
"Game of Thrones" episode 2 recap with spoilers
CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid and Sopan Deb, a culture reporter at the New York Times, joined CBSN to discuss the second episode in the latest season of "Game of Thrones." Warning: There will be spoilers.
-
Could you pass the "Game of Thrones" test?
"So who do you think Jon Snow's real mother is?" was the question that "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin asked David Benioff and Dan Weiss before agreeing to allow them to make the HBO version of Martin's book series
-
The "Game of Thrones" test that David Benioff and Dan Weiss needed to pass
"So who do you think Jon Snow's real mother is?" was the question that "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin asked David Benioff and Dan Weiss before agreeing to allow them to make the HBO version of Martin’s book series.
-
"Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere draws record audience
The fantasy show's final season premiere had more than 17 million viewers watching the cable network
-
"Game of Thrones" final season premiere brings fans together
In the age of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, viewers have plenty of options. But there are still some shows that bring them together. John Blackstone explains.
-
After "Game of Thrones": Could HBO's next hit be a prequel?
That's one possibility, but the cable channel knows how high the stakes have become in the new world of streaming
-
Will the GoT books end like the HBO series?
"I don't think Dan and Dave's ending is going to be that different from my ending," says author George R.R. Martin about the HBO series moving beyond his books
-
"Game of Thrones" season opener recap and predictions
TV Guide editor Krutika Mallikarjuna and "Game of Thrones" fan and White House correspondent Paula Reid join CBSN to talk about the latest episode and give their theories for the rest of the season.
-
Inside "Game of Thrones"
The stars and creators of "Game of Thrones" tell Anderson Cooper how the show came together, what they initially thought of their characters and their thoughts on the violence in the show
-
Writing the first "Game of Thrones" chapter
"One day, the first chapter of 'Game of Thrones' came to me: the scene where they find the direwolf pups in the summer snows," says George R.R. Martin
-
"60 Minutes" finds real "Game of Thrones" wall
As the final season of "Game of Thrones" begins, actor Kit Harington gives 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper a guided tour of the Castle Black film set, home to the Night's Watch, protectors of the Wall
-
"Game of Thrones" season 8 preview
Here's a sneak peek at how the final season of the acclaimed series begins
-
Arya and Bran Stark actors on growing up on the "Game of Thrones" set
Maisie Williams: "I didn't even know what HBO was." Isaac Hempstead Wright: "Getting to do stunts and ... get pushed out a window was like a 10-year-old's dream."
-
"60 Minutes" goes behind the scenes on "Game of Thrones"
The stars and creators of "Game of Thrones" tell Anderson Cooper how the show came together, what they initially thought of their characters and their thoughts on the violence in the show. Plus, a sneak preview of the season eight premiere.
-
Growing up on the "Game of Thrones" set
Maisie Williams: "I didn't even know what HBO was." Isaac Hempstead Wright: "Getting to do stunts and… get pushed out a window was like a 10-year-old's dream."
-
Peter Dinklage on Tyrion and Tywin
The "Game of Thrones" actor discusses the father-son dynamic between his character and Charles Dance's character: "There's something beautifully Shakespearean about it"
-
Emilia Clarke and flying dragons
"Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke explains the challenges of riding a mechanical dragon and anticipating its moves — all while speaking Dothraki
-
Lena Headey on blowing up the Great Sept
"Moments like that, she's never been happier," actor Lena Headey says about her "Game of Thrones" character, Cersei Lannister, watching the destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor
Highlights
-
"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke responds to coffee cup controversy
-
After "Game of Thrones": Could HBO's next hit be a prequel?
-
Emilia Clarke reveals she had life-threatening aneurysms after season 1 of "Game of Thrones"
-
Proof that Ghost and both dragons survived "Game of Thrones'" Battle of Winterfell
-
"Game of Thrones" recap: This is everyone who died in the Battle of Winterfell
"GoT" on "60 Minutes"
Music
Popular On CBS News
-
Marine killed and 6 others injured in accident at Camp Pendleton
-
Author stays hidden for nearly a month as internet sleuths work to find him
-
Calif. man reports wife's murder in bizarre 911 call
-
Iowans using book club to learn more about 2020 candidates
-
Jeff Bezos says lunar lander can carry crews to the moon by 2024
Latest From CBS News
-
Marine killed and 6 others injured in accident at Camp Pendleton
-
Author stays hidden for nearly a month as internet sleuths work to find him
-
Louisiana is facing serious environment problems due to climate change and rising sea levels
-
Calif. man reports wife's murder in bizarre 911 call
-
Iowans using book club to learn more about 2020 candidates
-
5/9/19: Red and Blue