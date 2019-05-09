Beware of spoilers! "Game of Thrones" fans undergo internet abstinence

We are two episodes away from the series finale of the most popular show on television: HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” More than 12 million people watch the show on TV and another five million on other platforms. But for those loyal fans who fall behind, the crisis of "spoilers" is real. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. We assure you this story doesn't have any spoilers.