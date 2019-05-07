Nathalie Emmanuel from "Game of Thrones" shares emotional tribute to her character Missandei

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Missandei of Naath's watch has ended. Nathalie Emmanuel, the actress who has played the role of Missandei on HBO's "Game of Thrones" since Season 3, shared a touching farewell message to her character Tuesday.

Missandei was killed in a shocking twist in Sunday's episode after being captured by Euron Greyjoy and taken to King's Landing. She was beheaded by The Mountain during negotiations between Tyrion and Cersei Lannister, after Daenerys refused to bend the knee to Cersei. Just before her death, she tells Daenerys to continue her fight with her last word: "Dracarys."

"It's been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath," she wrote on Instagram. "The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love."

"She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward," she continued before thanking her co-stars, the crew and the show's fans.

Missandei had been a trusted advisor and close friend to Daenerys Targaryen since she freed her from slavery in Season 3. "I've loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years," Emmanuel wrote to Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys. "Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever."

"I found performances I didn't know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against," Emmanuel continued, thanking Jacob Anderson, who plays Missandei's love interest, Grey Worm. He was visibly distraught as he witnessed her execution. "Playing Missandei and Grey Worm's journey has been so special. I couldn't have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star."

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

"I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somewhere in [the] sky," Emmanuel wrote to her fans, who are heartbroken by the loss of her character. Both Emmanuel and Anderson suggested that in an alternate universe, Missandei and Grey Worm were able to fulfill their fantasy of returning home and finally seeing the beach again.

