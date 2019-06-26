Maisie Williams will star as another badass character in her next TV role

"Game of Thrones" may be over, but Arya Stark's kickass personality will live on in Maisie Williams' next television role. Williams is set to star in Sky TV's latest original, "Two Weeks to Live," the U.K.-based network announced Wednesday.

The show will be "a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong." Emmy Award-nominated Williams will star in the six-part original series as Kim Noakes, a "young misfit."

Noakes' father suspiciously died when she was a child, resulting in her and her mother moving to the remote countryside of "seclusion and bizarre survival techniques," the release said. In the present day, Noakes is on the run from a murderous gangster and the police with two boys and a bag of stolen cash.

Not today, but soon. We're thrilled to say @Maisie_Williams will star in #TwoWeeksToLive, a darkly comic tale of love and revenge. We look forward to seeing this one. 😉 pic.twitter.com/X9c9OhWka5 — Sky One (@SkyOne) June 26, 2019

"But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water – she's more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Wesson SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat, skin a deer to make a sleeping bag, and perform all the routines from Dirty Dancing," the release reads. "With her in their team, they might all just survive."

Running from murderers, avenging her father's death, odd survival techniques — Stark and Noakes appear to have a lot in common. And if she could survive the Night King and his undead army, escaping the cops should be no problem for Williams.

"Looking forward to getting into something new, I think 'Two Weeks To Live' has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team," Williams said in the release.

The role marks Williams' first TV role since "Game of Thrones," which came to its epic conclusion after eight seasons in May. Filming for the show starts later this year, and the series will be released on Sky One and the Now TV streaming service in 2020.