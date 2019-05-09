"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke responds to coffee cup controversy

Emilia Clarke has finally weighed in on a rogue coffee cup that ended up in Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones." The cup was spotted in front of her character, Daenerys Targaryen, during a celebration following the Battle of Winterfell.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, hinted that Clarke may be to blame for the mishap. "Emilia probably drinks too much coffee," he joked with Conan O'Brien.

"What a bastard!" Clarke told The Los Angeles Times. "I don't even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam's a cheeky one."

Clarke also fired back on Instagram, attempting to prove her innocence with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring her co-stars Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister). In the photo, Clarke is holding a cup.

"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!" she wrote. "The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea…" she added.

It doesn't seem though, that the cup in the original scene was actually from Starbucks — fans just assumed it was. The show's art director, Hauke Richter, told TMZ the cup was from a local coffee shop in Northern Ireland, where many of the scenes were shot.

HBO has since digitally removed the cup from the scene, offering a tongue-in-cheek statement Monday: "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Some fans had blamed Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, for the embarrassing blunder. A photo from the set shows Turner holding an identical-looking coffee cup with Bella Ramsey, who plays Lyanna Mormont.

Dany getting blamed for Sansa’s cup is a big time Little Finger move. And that’s the tea @SophieT #gameofthrones (Via @BellaRamsey) pic.twitter.com/uWej14IC5b — Chicks (@Chicks) May 6, 2019

For more Thrones coverage