Plastic water bottles spotted in "Game of Thrones" finale weeks after coffee cup gaffe

The series finale of "Game of Thrones" included another embarrassing mishap — and it had nothing to do with the plot. Two weeks after the show mistakenly left a coffee cup in a scene, eagle-eyed fans caught sight of plastic water bottles visible during a key dramatic scene.

In the final episode of Season 8, entitled "Iron Throne," the surviving lords, ladies and significant advisors gathered in Kings Landing to select a new leader of Westeros. Among the group was Samwell Tarley (played by John Bradley) — Jon Snow's best friend — who was probably thirsty between shoots after suggesting democracy as a form of government moving forward.

Cup and now a plastic bottle 😂😂😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NMH8s3YLDW — Na be el (@Upbeat_nabeel) May 20, 2019

The water bottle appeared around the 46-minute mark next to Sam's legs for just a second. Keen observers took notice on Twitter.

Sam brought a plastic bottle to the council to raise awareness about global warming and recycling #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tUBXLZfas — cams | ADA WONG’S BITCH (@camsde4) May 20, 2019

Sam is v smart he invented democracy AND polyethylene terephthalate. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sKvCHCAwKW — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 20, 2019

Some other fans spotted a second water bottle next to Ser Davos as well.

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Much like the coffee cup incident on "The Last of the Starks" episode, fans expressed shock at the gaffe considering that the season cost millions to produce and took two years to hit HBO.

The coffee cup.

Dany forgot Euron's fleet.

The plastic bottle.

All in Season 8. LMAO😂😂. #GameofThrones — FENTY 🍒 (@RihannaNepal) May 20, 2019

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

HBO deleted the coffee cup after fans made enough noise about it. CBS News reached out to the network to see if it also planned to remove the plastic water bottles from season finale.

However, many fans are more dismayed with how the season unfolded rather than with a few anachronistic mistakes. So much so, in fact, that more than 1.5 million people signed an online petition asking HBO to redo the last season of "Game of Thrones," while listing what they considered flawed plot points.