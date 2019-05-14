"The Simpsons" predicted this "Game of Thrones" twist 2 years ago

Spoiler alert: If you're not up to date with the series, stop reading now.

"The Simpsons" have done it again. The long-running animated comedy series that has a knack for foreshadowing events predicted the explosive outcome of the penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones" — two years ago.

During the fifth episode of season 8, in a fit of vengeful rage, Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon, Drogon, burned King's Landing to the ground in her quest to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Almost the entire city was reduced to ashes by the end of "The Bells."

Daenerys and Drogon left a path of destruction in last Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones." HBO

Twitter users pointed out that a 2017 Simpsons episode parodying the show had some fiery similarities to last Sunday's Thrones episode. In "The Simpsons'" season 29 premiere titled "Serfsons," the episode is about how Lisa is forced to use illegal magic when Marge's mother is turned into an Ice Walker, according to IMDB. Towards the end of "Serfsons," there's a scene when Homer, Marge, Lisa and Bart look on from a distant hill as a red dragon breathes fire onto a town — and much like Drogon, leaves it in flames.

Twitter was in awe at how "The Simpsons" were able to nail the accuracy of this plot point in the Thrones episode.

Other Twitter users were fixated on how the writers of the comedy were able to predict yet another future event.

"Well I be damned they predicted the future again," one Twitter user wrote.

Among some of the show's notable predictions, "The Simpsons" foreshadowed Donald Trump becoming president of the United States, Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance and Team USA's curling team earning gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics.