"Game of Thrones'" Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy — after HBO didn't — and got the nomination

When HBO didn't submit "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie for Emmy consideration, so she submitted herself — and earned the nomination. Proving once again that we all should bend the knee to Ser Brienne of Tarth, a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The actress submitted herself for the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award, after the network only submitted Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) to be nominated in the category, a representative for HBO confirmed to CBS News.

While Christie may have self-submitted for the award, she didn't seem any less shocked to nab the nomination when the choices were announced this week. "I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!!????!?!!?!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in an Instagram caption Tuesday. "THANK YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" She posted a photo of what appears to be an official email informing her of the good news.

Her "Thrones" co-stars, Heady, Turner and Williams were all nominated, along with Julia Garner of "Ozark" and Fiona Shaw of "Killing Eve."

Christie wasn't the only performer from the long-running show to throw her own hat in the ring. Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) also self-submitted, confirmed HBO. The actors garnered nods in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Guest Actress in a Drama Series categories, respectively.

Via their reps, the three performers who self-submitted paid $225 entry fee, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While it's not uncommon for actors to submit themselves, it's rare for a self-submitted performers to get nominations, according to THR.

"Game of Thrones" earned a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season. The bloodthirsty saga's total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by "NYPD Blue" in 1994.

While an Emmy nominmation may not be the Iron Throne, it's pretty close.